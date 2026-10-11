Sharad Navratri 2026: When does it start and end, and what does it mean in astrology?

Sharad Navratri 2026 begins on October 11 and ends on October 20 with Dussehra. The most awaited Hindu festival honours Goddess Durga and her nine forms over nine nights. For devotees, the festival offers a time to pray, reflect and seek spiritual growth. Sharad Navratri 2026 astrological significance. (Pinterest)

If you follow vedic astrology, Navratri also marks a seasonal period linked with devotion, renewal and the victory of good over evil.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: Why these nine nights are linked to transformation, not just celebration

When is Sharad Navratri 2026? According to Drik Panchang, Sharad Navratri begins on October 11, 2026. The festival's final day, Vijayadashami, ends on October 20, 2026.

Here are the following dates and days to follow as a traditional believer:

October 11: Sharad Navratri begins with the worship of Maa Shailputri.

October 18: The 8th day of Navratri is associated with Maa Mahagauri and the day is known as Durga Ashtami.

October 19: The 9th day of Navratri is associated with Maa Siddhidatri and the day is known as Durga Navami.

October 20: Sharad Navratri ends with Vijayadashami, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.

If you live in the United States, check a city-specific Hindu calendar for your local puja timings.

Also Read Navratri 2026: Why is the 10th day considered a spiritual victory? Sadhguru explains

Why does Sharad Navratri fall in October? Sharad Navratri takes place during the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, which usually falls in September or October. The festival gets its name from Sharad Ritu, the autumn season.

For Hindu communities in the United States, Navratri offers a chance to maintain cultural and spiritual traditions while welcoming the autumn season.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 1 2026: What Maa Shailputri brings to spiritual seekers

What does Sharad Navratri mean in astrology? In Hindu spiritual traditions, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga during Navratri. Each form represents different qualities, including courage, wisdom, strength and compassion.

Astrologically, some traditions connect the festival with the Navadurga forms, planetary symbolism and the balance of spiritual energies. These interpretations differ across schools of astrology, so you should treat them as traditional beliefs rather than scientific facts.

How can you observe Navratri in the US? You can celebrate Navratri wherever you live by adapting practices to your schedule and family traditions.

Check local temple calendars for puja timings and events.

Join community Garba or Dandiya celebrations.

Learn about the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Practise prayer, meditation or journaling if these fit your beliefs.

Follow your family's fasting customs safely and seek medical guidance if you have dietary or health concerns.

As Navratri approaches, the festival invites you to reconnect with your roots, reflect on your values and welcome the season with devotion.