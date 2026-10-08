Navratri 2026: Why is the 10th day considered a spiritual victory? Sadhguru explains

Navratri 2026 will run from October 11 to October 19, followed by Vijayadashami on October 20. While many people know the tenth day as a celebration of victory, Sadhguru offers a deeper spiritual interpretation of why it comes after the nine nights.

In a recent Isha Foundation video, Sadhguru connects Navratri with three dimensions represented by Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. He says these forms relate to power, wealth and knowledge, while Vijayadashami points toward moving beyond these dimensions.

What happens during the nine nights of Navratri? Sadhguru divides Navratri into three phases. The first three nights relate to Durga, the next three to Lakshmi and the final three to Saraswati.

He connects these forms with tamas, rajas and sattva, three qualities described in yogic philosophy. In this framework, you move through different aspects of life before reaching the tenth day.

Also Read Sadhguru says October Navratri is the most significant one. What makes these nine nights spiritually powerful?

What does the tenth day of Navratri mean? Vijayadashami means the day of victory. Sadhguru describes this victory as more than defeating an outside enemy.

In his explanation, you work with power, wealth and knowledge during Navratri, but you do not stop with gaining them. You also learn to move beyond your attachment to them. That shift gives Vijayadashami its deeper meaning in his interpretation.

What does “victory” mean spiritually? You may usually connect victory with winning a competition, achieving a goal or overcoming another person. Sadhguru offers a different lens.

He describes Vijayadashami as a moment when you move beyond the limitations created by the three qualities. Instead of asking only what you can gain, you can ask whether your achievements control you.

This makes the final day a moment for inner reflection rather than only an external celebration.

Also Read Sadhguru on Pitru Paksha: Why Mahalaya Amavasya is more than a usual Amavasya

Why does Navratri end with a day of victory? From Sadhguru's spiritual perspective, the nine nights create a journey through different dimensions of life, while the tenth day marks what comes after that journey.

You do not simply seek more power, wealth or knowledge. You also try to understand your relationship with them.

That is why Vijayadashami can carry a personal message for you: real victory may begin when you stop allowing your achievements, desires or limitations to define who you are.