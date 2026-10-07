Sadhguru on Pitru Paksha: Why Mahalaya Amavasya is more than a usual Amavasya

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the final day of Pitru Paksha in 2026. But according to Sadhguru, this day can mean more than remembering people who have died. In a recent article published by Isha Foundation on October 6, he explains Mahalaya Amavasya as a time to express gratitude to the generations who came before you.

For spiritual seekers, that idea can turn the last day of Pitru Paksha into a moment of reflection. You can look at your own life, remember your roots and recognise how much of your present came from people before you.

Also Read Pitru Paksha 2026: Why the last day can hold spiritual significance for seekers

When is Pitru Paksha in 2026? According to Drik Panchang, Pitru Paksha 2026 has statrted from September 27 and will end on October 10, with Sarva Pitru Amavasya marking its final day.

However, for people living in the US, local Panchang timings can differ because Amavasya depends on your location.

Pitru Paksha begins: September 27, 2026

Sarva Pitru Amavasya: October 10, 2026

Amavasya tithi begins: October 9 at 11:05 a.m. CDT

Amavasya tithi ends: October 10 at 10:49 a.m. CDT

Check your local Panchang before planning a ritual because tithi timings change by location.

Why does Sadhguru connect Mahalaya Amavasya with gratitude? Sadhguru says you exist today because generations before you contributed something to human life. He points to everything from language and clothing to buildings, tools and technology as part of this inherited human legacy.

You can therefore look at Pitru Paksha as more than a ritual period. It can give you a chance to recognise what you have received from those who came before you.

Also Read Sadhguru says October Navratri is the most significant one. What makes these nine nights spiritually powerful?

What is the spiritual significance of the last day of Pitru Paksha? Sarva Pitru Amavasya traditionally gives families an opportunity to honour ancestors, especially when they cannot perform a Shraddha ceremony on a particular death anniversary or tithi.

For spiritual seekers, the spiritual meaning can go beyond the ritual itself. You can ask what values, knowledge and experiences you inherited from your family.

Why do people offer food and perform Shraddha? Hindu traditions include practices such as Shraddha, Tarpan and Pinda offerings during Pitru Paksha. Drik Panchang lists these among the traditional observances associated with Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Sadhguru places the emphasis on gratitude. He explains that the offering serves as a way to acknowledge the contribution of previous generations rather than simply treating the day as a ceremony for the dead.

How can spiritual seekers observe the final day? You can follow your family's traditional practices under the guidance of a knowledgeable priest. You can also use the day for quiet reflection.

Think about the people who shaped your life. Remember what they taught you. Notice which values you still carry and which ones you want to change.

From Sadhguru's perspective, Mahalaya Amavasya can therefore become a reminder that your life did not begin with you. You inherited a long human story, and gratitude can help you recognise your place within it.