HTLS 2026: ‘Need humans to provide services’, World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra addresses deglobalisation concerns

Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Sri Lanka at The World Bank Group, said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that “very few economies have gone from low income to rich without controlling their own sources of energy.” He added, “And I think we need to get that right.”

“Renewables are an option, but only 16, 17 per cent of our energy consumption in final form is in the form of electricity, maybe 17 per cent. China used to be here 20 years back. Now they are 27. Japan is 32. So we need to electrify as much as possible,” he said.

“So there is a lot of import dependency on dense energy, which I think is a huge vulnerability. The second is that, unlike the growth of Taiwan, Korea, and later China, the problem with India is going to be a resisted rise. There was an assisted rise,” he said.

“We need to be doubly mindful of building our own expertise on technology. I think we also need to get our politics right. So if our growth, see, growth at this stage of development tends to be somewhat unequal because, you know, labour is in surplus, capital is in shortage,” he added.