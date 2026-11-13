Why everyone is zooming in on Genelia Deshmukh’s 850-hour bridal accessory

But here's the detail that makes this piece particularly fascinating: master artisans spent over 850 hours embroidering the bib.

The three-piece ensemble came from Delhi-based label Divani by Sanya Dhir, from its Heirloom Separates line. Instead of wearing traditional embroidery across a lehenga or a heavily embellished kurta, Genelia wore it as a statement layer over a contemporary outfit. The result was equal parts heritage craftsmanship and modern styling.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

Genelia Deshmukh has a rather good reminder for anyone who thinks festive dressing has to begin and end with a lehenga. At a recent Diwali celebration, the actor stepped out in an ivory shirt, black cowl pants and an elaborate zardozi-embroidered bib. And honestly, it was the accessory that did all the talking.

The 850-hour story behind Genelia's statement bib The bib is the centrepiece of the ensemble, inspired by 17th-century waistcoats. It features adjustable tie-up detailing at the sides, giving it a structured, almost corset-like construction. The design draws on Mughal-era-inspired motifs and is finished in antique tones, with semi-precious stones adding a jewel-like quality.

The embroidery is especially interesting. The label used its signature motichoor technique, described by its creative director as one of seven archival zardozi techniques it is working towards restoring. The piece also incorporates traditional hand-embroidery methods such as dapka, naqshi and khiccha.

Even the fringes are individually handcrafted by women artisans using a single-needle technique. In other words, this isn't an accessory that was simply added to make an outfit look festive. It is a painstakingly made piece of craftsmanship in its own right.

Why this is a refreshing take on festive dressing What I particularly like about Genelia's look is that it doesn't follow the predictable festive formula. There's no voluminous skirt, elaborate dupatta or heavily embellished blouse competing for attention. The ivory shirt and black cowl pants give the outfit a relaxed foundation, allowing the ornate bib to take centre stage.

It's also a clever way to bring traditional Indian embroidery into a contemporary wardrobe. You don't necessarily need to invest in an entire embroidered outfit to make a statement. A beautifully crafted overlay can transform pieces you already own.

And the styling possibilities are surprisingly broad. The designer has suggested wearing the bib with a crisp white shirt and jeans for a dressed-up daytime look, layering it over a peshwa for a more traditional outfit, or pairing it with a bralette and high-waisted skirt for an evening occasion. It could even be styled over a saree for a contemporary festive appearance.

The new way to wear Indian craftsmanship? Genelia's outfit makes a compelling case for looking beyond the usual occasionwear silhouettes. Traditional embroidery doesn't have to be reserved for bridal lehengas, festive kurtas or heirloom sarees. It can work just as beautifully on separates, overlays and statement accessories.

More importantly, pieces like this bring attention to the time, skill and artistry behind Indian handwork. When a single garment component takes more than 850 hours to create, its appeal goes well beyond how it looks in a photograph.

Perhaps the most interesting festive fashion idea isn't buying another heavily embellished outfit. It's finding a way to make one extraordinary piece of craftsmanship work with the clothes already hanging in your wardrobe.

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