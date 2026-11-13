Breast self-examination: Why every woman should know what is normal for her breasts and spot unusual changes

Breast health is an important part of a woman's overall well-being, yet it is often something that gets overlooked in the middle of everyday responsibilities. With work, family, and personal responsibilities, sometimes spending a few minutes learning about changes in one's body will not seem like a priority. Nevertheless, being acquainted with how your breasts usually appear and how they feel could be very helpful when it comes to recognising changes that require professional assistance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karishma Kirti, breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, shared simple steps every woman should take to stay aware of her breast health.

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According to Dr Kirti, all women have unique breasts. The differences between them could be natural as well as due to factors of age, hormones, pregnancy, and menstruation. Some women have tenderness or lumps in their breasts due to their menstrual cycle, and this gets resolved over time. It is essential for you to know what your breasts normally look and feel like. It will help you to identify any changes that might occur, including lumps, thickening, and shape or size changes of one breast.