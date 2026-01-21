Is menstrual cycle syncing real? Gynaecologist explains what really happens: ‘It is really simple…’

Ever notice the bizarre phenomena when suddenly every woman who spends time together gets periods at the same time? Like some invisible connection, the period cycles, whether in the same hostel room or family, all mysteriously align? There's actual science behind menstrual cycle syncing, and it is a different story than you think it is.



HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Prathima A, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore, who explained the science behind this common phenomenon. How true it is that women's periods sync up? (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Is menstrual cycle syncing real? Dr Prathima acknowledged that while women who spend time together may get their periods at the same time, there's nothing mystical or physiological systems syncing up about it.

The doctor clarified, “What usually happens is far simpler. From a medical perspective, there is no strong evidence to prove that our bodies truly ‘sync up’ in a biological sense.” This means there's no reasoning from a medical standpoint that periods occur at the same time because of proximity.

What actually happens? The gynaecologist shared a detailed breakdown of why menstrual cycles appear to sync among those who live and spend time together. Usually, she emphasised that in reality, menstrual cycles differ significantly from person to person. The variations show up month-wise, too. So it is flawed to assume that periods will be the same, just based on proximity.



But there are some stimuli, both internal and external, which affect the hormones, and indirectly affect period cycles. Dr Prathima elaborated, "Stress, travel, sleep patterns, exercise routines, weight changes, and emotional well-being all influence hormones. When women share similar lifestyles like long work hours, similar stress levels, or even shared routines, their cycles may occasionally coincide."

Most importantly, it may seem like the ‘Bluetooth is disconnecting’ when the women experiencing menstrual cycle sync move away from each other, but actually, all these variables change as they go into different environments.