Gynaecologist shares 5 reasons why periods are more painful and irregular during winter

The colder months bring about several changes, from dry skin to gut issues like constipation. They also usher in hormonal fluctuations, which is why periods can sometimes become more painful and irregular. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Gaana Sreenivas, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, to understand why menstrual cycles are affected during winter and what you can do to manage the discomfort. During colder months, the cramps worsen. (Shutterstock)

According to Dr Sreenivas, periods can become painful due to a mix of seasonal changes affecting hormones, blood circulation, lifestyle habits and nutrition.

Here are the reasons she revealed:

1. Reduced blood flow to the pelvic area Because of cold weather, blood vessels constrict, and blood flow to the pelvic area also reduces, as Dr Sreenivas noted.

A series of aftereffects can occur due to this reduced blood flow. Dr Sreenivas elaborated, “Increased tension in the uterine muscles can lead to the pain of cramps being perceived as sharper and more intense. Also, the lack of blood flow may make it difficult for the uterus to relax, thus causing a longer duration of pain.”



And in cold, the body in general is anyway sensitive to pain, making the cramps much worse than usual.

2. Low sunlight exposure During winter, daytimes are usually foggy, with clouds blocking the sun and resulting in less direct sunlight. This can also affect menstrual health. The gyneacologist remarked that low sunlight exposure can lead to reduced vitamin D levels in the body.



Sharing the role vitamin D plays regarding menstrual health, Dr Sreenivas described, “ Vitamin D is a nutrient that takes part in the management of inflammation and muscle power. Inadequacy is a contributing factor to intense menstrual cramps, irregular cycles and mood fluctuations.”

Besides, sunlight is also instrumental in keeping you happy, as it affects hormones, as Dr Sreenivas noted: melatonin and serotonin, which also influence the perception of pain.