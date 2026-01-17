Gynaecologist shares 5 reasons why periods are more painful and irregular during winter
If your cramps are more servere than usual, there are real, medical reasons behind it. Find out the 5 ways winter adversely impacts your menstrual health.
The colder months bring about several changes, from dry skin to gut issues like constipation. They also usher in hormonal fluctuations, which is why periods can sometimes become more painful and irregular. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Gaana Sreenivas, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, to understand why menstrual cycles are affected during winter and what you can do to manage the discomfort.
According to Dr Sreenivas, periods can become painful due to a mix of seasonal changes affecting hormones, blood circulation, lifestyle habits and nutrition.
Here are the reasons she revealed:
1. Reduced blood flow to the pelvic area
Because of cold weather, blood vessels constrict, and blood flow to the pelvic area also reduces, as Dr Sreenivas noted.
A series of aftereffects can occur due to this reduced blood flow. Dr Sreenivas elaborated, “Increased tension in the uterine muscles can lead to the pain of cramps being perceived as sharper and more intense. Also, the lack of blood flow may make it difficult for the uterus to relax, thus causing a longer duration of pain.”
And in cold, the body in general is anyway sensitive to pain, making the cramps much worse than usual.
2. Low sunlight exposure
During winter, daytimes are usually foggy, with clouds blocking the sun and resulting in less direct sunlight. This can also affect menstrual health. The gyneacologist remarked that low sunlight exposure can lead to reduced vitamin D levels in the body.
Sharing the role vitamin D plays regarding menstrual health, Dr Sreenivas described, “ Vitamin D is a nutrient that takes part in the management of inflammation and muscle power. Inadequacy is a contributing factor to intense menstrual cramps, irregular cycles and mood fluctuations.”
Besides, sunlight is also instrumental in keeping you happy, as it affects hormones, as Dr Sreenivas noted: melatonin and serotonin, which also influence the perception of pain.
3. Lifestyle changes
Winter also disrupts your lifestyle, as cold weather often makes you huddle under a blanket and skip your regular workouts. This can impact menstrual health. Dr Sreenivas opined, "The lack of physical activities results in poor blood flow and a greater imbalance in estrogen levels, both of which contribute to the severity of cramps and the irregularity of the menstrual cycle.”
Similarly, the winter season generally brings a lot of indulgence, whether it is wedding feasts, year-end parties, or feasting on favourite treats like gajar ka halwa. The gyneacologist warned that overconsumption of sugar, salt and fats can lead to inflammation and water retention, both of which are key factors responsible for bloating, breast tenderness and painful periods.
4. Winter worsens existing health issues
Winter can also aggravate existing health issues. The gynaecologist revealed that people with anaemia, thyroid abnormalities, PCOS, or endometriosis may experience more painful periods.
Further describing the reasons why, she explained, “ The reason is that Anemia makes tissues receive less oxygen, leading to more fatigue and pain. The condition of Hypothyroidism which is characterised by less thyroid hormone, has been known to be aggravated by winter; this may result in the out-of-order of ovulation and cause periods that are delayed or irregular.”
5. Low water intake
And lastly, low water intake can be a concern, as people tend to feel less thirsty during winter. The gynaecologist reminded that insufficient water intake can worsen cramps, as it leads to muscle tightening and reduces blood volume.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
