Still calling it ‘bad periods’? Doctor reveals how endometriosis damages other organs

Periods are generally accompanied by uncomfortable cramps. However, sometimes the pain goes far beyond what is considered normal. In such cases, many often wait for it to subside and resort to relief techniques such as using a heating pad or taking painkillers, dismissing it as just a ‘bad period’ and moving on. Don't be so casual to dismiss your painful cramps. (Shutterstock)

However, when pain becomes severe and persistent, it is unwise to just call it a bad period, as it could be a sign of an underlying condition such as endometriosis.

Furthermore, since many are so desensitised to period pain, it is easy to overlook conditions like endometriosis, even when they pose a significant risk and can have adverse effects on surrounding organs.

HT Lifestyle reached out to endometriosis specialist Dr Smeet Patel, Director, Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad, who shared her insights on which organs are in immediate danger.

First, she explained the condition."The disease in itself is made up of tissue-like uterine lining material that exists outside the uterus and, through relationships with other organs, creates chronic inflammation of these surrounding organs.”

Impact on pelvic and abdominal organs

Endometriosis also causes digestive issues. (Shutterstock)

The tissue that grows outside the uterus can disrupt the functioning of nearby organs. Some of the key areas affected by endometriosis include nearby organs. She added, “Endometrial-like tissue growing outside the uterus can attach to nearby structures such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, bowel, and bladder.”

The doctor also informed that it may cause digestive issues and urinary problems as these organs become constricted in their motion or aggravated by ongoing inflammation.Moreover, even more alarming was when Dr Patel revealed that scar tissue can cause the organs to stick together.

Rare systemic effects

While endometriosis is usually associated with pelvic pain, its effects can also extend to organs far from the uterus, highlighting the seriousness of this condition, meaning it can not be dismissed.

She elaborated, “The presence of pulmonary or diaphragmatic involvement could be manifested with symptoms such as cyclical chest pain, shoulder pain, hemoptysis, or dyspnea, very often according to the menstrual cycle.”

In the end, Dr Patel shed light on how serious this issue is, as endometriosis does not just stay as a reproductive condition, but rather is a whole systemic condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.