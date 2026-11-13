Ananya Panda recreated an iconic ‘K3G’ look and fans can’t stop talking about it

Ananya's recreation featured a silver fishtail skirt, matching blouse and a white sequinned dupatta. She finished it with diamond jewellery, soft curls and glossy pink makeup.

Ananya Panday recently gave us a rather spectacular dose of nostalgia by recreating Rani Mukerji's silver sequinned lehenga from the iconic Shava Shava sequence in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The original look, with its shimmering skirt and matching blouse, was one of those Bollywood fashion moments that stayed in the collective memory long after the film's release in 2001.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

Remember when a Bollywood outfit could convince an entire generation to buy a sequinned lehenga, wear a tiny top with low-rise jeans or experiment with a dramatically embellished blouse? Well, that era might be back, and this time, it's being rediscovered by a generation that wasn't even old enough to watch these films when they first released.

And it got me thinking: are we finally giving 2000s Bollywood fashion the comeback it deserves?

From Poo's crop tops and low-rise trousers to the dramatic ethnic ensembles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the decade gave us some of the most recognisable fashion references in Hindi cinema. What was once considered over-the-top is now being revisited as Y2K glamour, complete with a generous dose of nostalgia.

Poo, Rani and the Bollywood wardrobes we still remember 1. Poo from K3G: The original Y2K fashion girl Before social media moodboards and Pinterest outfit inspiration, there was Poo. Kareena Kapoor's character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham arrived with a wardrobe full of fitted tops, mini skirts, low-rise trousers, statement belts and tiny bags.

Her style was unapologetically glamorous, with plenty of Western silhouettes, playful accessories and a confidence that made even the simplest outfit memorable.

The interesting part? Poo's wardrobe feels remarkably relevant again. Think fitted baby tees, low-rise denim, mini bags, metallic details and coordinated separates. The styling may need a contemporary update, but the attitude remains untouched.

2. Rani Mukerji in the Shava Shava lehenga If Poo represented the Western side of early-2000s Bollywood fashion, Rani Mukerji's Shava Shava look represented its festive glamour.

The silver sequinned lehenga from the film is a reminder of a time when Bollywood embraced sparkle without hesitation. It wasn't about quiet luxury or barely-there embellishment. It was about making an entrance.

Ananya Panday's recent recreation is proof that the look still has appeal. The updated styling, particularly the softer makeup and restrained jewellery, makes it feel more contemporary while retaining the original outfit's personality.

3. Kareena Kapoor in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: Colour was never optional Kareena Kapoor's wardrobe in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was a colourful spectacle. From vibrant co-ord sets to playful crop tops and layered outfits, her character Sanjana embraced a more maximalist approach to dressing.

The film's fashion may have divided opinions at the time, but its bold colours, playful styling and experimental combinations now fit comfortably into the larger Y2K conversation.

It's also a reminder that early-2000s Bollywood fashion wasn't restricted to metallics and neutrals. It was equally about colour, personality and dressing without taking yourself too seriously.

4. Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho: The effortless girl-next-door aesthetic Not every memorable 2000s outfit involved sequins. Preity Zinta's Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho offered a more relaxed approach to dressing, with fitted tops, denim, simple jackets and everyday separates.

Her makeover also gave us a wardrobe that felt approachable rather than aspirational in an intimidating way.

This is perhaps one of the easiest parts of the era to revisit today: well-fitted jeans, simple tops, lightweight layers and minimal accessories. Sometimes, nostalgia doesn't need a dramatic recreation.

5. Priyanka Chopra in Dostana: The glamorous side of the decade Moving slightly beyond the early 2000s, Priyanka Chopra's look in Dostana (2008) deserves a mention. Her character Neha's wardrobe was filled with body-conscious silhouettes, short dresses, swimwear-inspired styling and glamorous evening outfits.

The film arrived towards the end of the decade, but its fashion still fits into the broader Y2K revival conversation. It celebrated confident dressing, statement silhouettes and a more playful approach to glamour.

Why is everyone looking back at 2000s Bollywood fashion? Part of the appeal is nostalgia, but there's more to it than simply recreating old film outfits. The decade offered a very distinct fashion vocabulary: low-rise silhouettes, sequins, metallic fabrics, halter necks, embellished belts, glossy makeup and statement accessories.

Social media has also made it easier for younger audiences to rediscover older films through individual scenes, songs and outfit references. A single screenshot or dance sequence can introduce an iconic look to someone who may never have watched the film.

There's also a noticeable appetite for fashion that feels expressive. After years of minimalist dressing and neutral wardrobes dominating conversations, the boldness of 2000s Bollywood offers a refreshing alternative.

But today's recreations aren't necessarily exact copies. Ananya's take on Rani's lehenga, for instance, retains the original sparkle while using more restrained styling. That's the interesting part of the revival: the silhouettes and references return, but the styling evolves.

I don't think 2000s Bollywood fashion ever really disappeared. It simply waited for another generation to discover it.

And while Poo's wardrobe might not be everyone's everyday inspiration, there's something undeniably fun about revisiting a time when fashion was allowed to be loud, playful and a little excessive.

Perhaps that's what makes this revival so appealing. We're not just bringing back old outfits; we're bringing back the confidence to have fun with clothes.

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