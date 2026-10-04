Sadhguru says October Navratri is the most significant one. What makes these nine nights spiritually powerful?

Navratri is more than nine days of celebration, according to Sadhguru. In his September 2026 explanation published by Isha, he describes the festival as a period dedicated to the Divine Feminine and says the Navratri that comes around October holds special significance because it is dedicated to Sharada, the goddess of learning.

When is the Navratri in 2026? Navratri 2026 begins on October 11 and ends on October 19. Isha describes these nine days as a time for spiritual growth and practices connected with Devi.

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Why does Sadhguru call October Navratri significant? Sadhguru says there are twelve nine-day periods connected with different aspects of the feminine Divine during the year. The October Navratri focuses on Sharada and the quality of learning.

From his perspective, your ability to learn sets you apart as a human being. You can use these nine nights to look beyond information and ask yourself what you are truly learning from your own life.

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What do the nine nights of Navratri represent spiritually? Sadhguru connects Navratri with three dimensions of the feminine: Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.

The first three days relate to Durga and the quality of tamas. The next three connect with Lakshmi and rajas, while the final three focus on Saraswati and sattva, which Sadhguru associates with knowledge, purity and transcendence.

You can see this as a spiritual journey from confronting limitations to greater self-awareness.

Why does learning matter during Navratri? Sadhguru's message gives the October Navratri a deeper meaning. Learning does not only mean gaining new skills or information.

You can also learn by observing your reactions, habits, fears and desires. When you become more aware of these patterns, you create an opportunity to change how you experience life.

What happens on the final day of Navratri? The tenth day or Vijayadashami represents victory after the nine nights. Sadhguru explains this victory as moving beyond the three basic qualities rather than simply gaining power, wealth or knowledge.

This gives you another way to look at Dussehra. The victory can become an inner one, where you work toward going beyond your own limitations.

How can spiritual seekers use these nine nights? You do not need to make the festival complicated. Spend a few quiet minutes each day observing yourself.

Ask yourself what you have learned about your thoughts, reactions and relationships. Instead of trying to change everything at once, simply become more aware.

For Sadhguru, Navratri ultimately points toward human possibility. The nine nights can become a reminder that spiritual growth begins when you become willing to learn, observe and move beyond the limitations that hold you back.

Disclaimer: This story presents Sadhguru's spiritual perspective on Navratri. These interpretations belong to the spiritual tradition and should not be treated as scientific facts.