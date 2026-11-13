Long working hours, stress and poor sleep: Endocrinologist shares warning signs and workplace habits that can raise diabetes risk

As World Diabetes Day is observed globally every year on November 14, the focus turns to the growing concern around Type 2 diabetes and the everyday lifestyle choices that can influence metabolic health. With demanding work schedules becoming increasingly common, the impact of professional life on long-term health deserves greater attention.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Richa Chaturvedi, senior consultant and endocrinologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, explains how workplace routines can affect blood sugar regulation and what working professionals can do to lower their risk of diabetes. (Also read: From delayed meals to sugary treats: Diabetologist shares everyday factors that can affect blood sugar levels )

The impact of sitting all day and sleeping too little “Workplace stress triggers the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which prompt the liver to release glucose into the bloodstream for energy. While this is a normal response to short-term stress, prolonged stress may affect insulin sensitivity, making blood sugar regulation more difficult. When combined with sedentary routines, irregular meals and inadequate sleep, these habits can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes,” explains Dr Chaturvedi.

Spending most of the day at a desk limits muscle activity and reduces the amount of glucose muscles use for energy. “Inadequate sleep adds to this metabolic strain by affecting insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance. It can also disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, increasing cravings for high-calorie foods. When these patterns become routine, they can make blood sugar regulation more difficult,” says Dr Chaturvedi.