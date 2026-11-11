Can air pollution cause type 2 diabetes and increase heart risk? A doctor explains the link between the two

Air quality in our cities is worsening, and experts are beginning to understand how air pollution can cause serious issues, including metabolic and cardiac complications. Research into metabolic health has shown that whilst lung function can obviously be affected by the toxins in the air we breathe, the risks to our blood sugar and cardiac health are more concerning. How Does Air Pollution Cause Type 2 Diabetes and Increase Cardiac Risk? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Understanding the metabolic effects Medical research has shown a strong association between environmental factors and blood sugar levels. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is closely associated with increased risks of Type 2 diabetes.

“As air pollutants increase, they enter the bloodstream, causing systemic inflammation and oxidation that affect the body’s ability to regulate insulin and blood sugar”, Dr Devendra Taneja, Internal Medicine, Shalby International Hospital, Gurgaon, tells Health Shots.

There is strong evidence of a link between Type 2 diabetes and pollution. In fact, there is an increased incidence of 20% of Type 2 diabetes when pollution levels are above a certain limit.

This is supported by global research Around 20% of the Global Burden of Type 2 diabetes can be attributed to fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Long-term studies have shown that an increase in PM2.5 is directly associated with an increased risk of developing diabetes. Type 1 diabetes has no known correlation with pollution. However, some evidence has shown an increased incidence of Type 2 diabetes and gestational/pregnancy diabetes.

The double impact is more concerning Not only does developing Type 2 diabetes have a big effect on your long-term health. Increased blood sugar levels combined with breathing in polluted air will increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The very small particulates breathed in can damage blood vessel linings, causing them to become rigid and build up plaque. This, along with the strain put on the arteries from diabetes, will increase the risk of developing heart attacks and strokes.

Diabetic patients are at an increased risk of developing cardiovascular complications due to pollution. Therefore, pollution indirectly increases the risk of diabetes. Once diabetes is developed, the risk of cardiovascular disease will increase. Type 2 diabetes and pollution both independently increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Studies have confirmed that patients with diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance have significantly increased autonomic cardiac dysfunction and changes to their ECG when exposed to traffic-related pollution.

Steps to reduce risks As toxic smog levels increase in our environment, we need to take steps to protect our metabolic health.