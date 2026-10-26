Beyond 10,000 steps a day: Metabolic health coach shares 5 lifestyle habits that can make a difference

You hit your 10,000 steps, try to eat healthy and still find yourself running out of energy by 4 pm. Sound familiar? Maybe your waistline hasn’t changed in months, either, despite trying to do all the right things. Before you blame yourself, there’s something worth knowing: walking every day is great, but it may not be the whole picture when it comes to metabolic health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Govind Lohia, metabolic health coach and co-founder of The Good Weight, explains why hitting a step target may not be enough, and which everyday habits can make a difference. (Also read: Gastroenterologist says simple 10–15 minute walk after meals can improve digestion, ease bloating and gas )

1. Your healthy diet may be missing enough protein “Look at what a ‘healthy’ day actually is in many homes. Poha or upma in the morning, two rotis and sabzi at lunch, maybe idli at night, some fruit in between. Good food, all of it. Put it on one sheet, though, and it’s mostly carbohydrate, with protein turning up as a small katori of dal. Some days not even that.”

Govind emphasises looking at the overall nutritional balance of meals rather than simply choosing foods perceived as healthy. Adequate protein supports muscle maintenance and recovery, while pairing carbohydrates with protein, fibre and healthy fats can help make meals more satisfying.

2. Walking alone may not be enough to maintain muscle “Walking is great for the heart and the head. For muscle, not so much. And muscle is where a big share of the glucose you eat ends up. Somewhere after 30 we start losing it, slowly, unless we give it a reason to stay.”

Govind recommends adding resistance exercises to your weekly routine, with options such as squats, push-ups and resistance-band workouts. “Squats, push-ups, a resistance band at home, two or three times a week, the kind of sets where the last few reps feel properly hard. For most people we see, I’d take that over an extra 3,000 steps.”

The idea isn’t to ditch walking, but to combine it with strength training suited to your fitness level and abilities.