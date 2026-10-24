From fitness levels to recovery: Physiotherapist shares 5 tips for using AI to plan workouts

A customised workout plan is tailored to your individual needs and physiology. You can turn to AI for help creating one, but you should know exactly what to ask. Otherwise, you may end up with little more than a list of exercises. Checking your form, recognising fatigue, and knowing when you are ready to progress require closer attention.

We asked Dr Simran Thapar (PT), assistant professor in the Department of Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy at K J Somaiya College of Physiotherapy, to share five tips to keep in mind before following an AI-generated workout plan.

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1. Consider your fitness level before you begin AI can help you begin a structured workout routine, but the starting point should also be aligned with your current abilities.

She said, “AI-generated workout plans are generic, similar for everyone. AI does not consider your level of muscular strength, mobility, and endurance. Make sure you mention to AI your level of fitness, your failure point, or maximum limit before you push yourself to injury.”

This means you should not simply ask AI to suggest a workout routine. Include specific details in your prompts, especially about your current fitness level, to get a more relevant plan.

2. Ask for exercises in a graded form The expert then advised assessing their fitness level, starting with exercises they can manage and gradually increasing the difficulty.

You do not need to begin core training with planks or anything extreme.

The expert elaborated, “An AI-generated exercise plan can give exercises ranging from a simple bridge to planks, all in one session; such strength gains in one day are not achievable. Exercises in a higher grade than your current level can cause recruitment of all global muscles, leading to higher chances of injuries. Ask for exercises in the lowest grade (beginner level) to the highest grade (advanced level).”