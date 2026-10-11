Can too much exercise harm your heart? Cardiologist shares warning signs you should never ignore
When does exercise become too much? Find out the ideal routine for heart health and warning signs of overtraining.
How far you can push yourself during a workout is becoming a test of strength, endurance, and stamina. From lifting heavier weights to spending longer hours at the gym, doing more can feel like a sign of progress. But as you embrace a relentless approach with your workouts, are you giving your body enough time to recover? And to what extent can you push until your heart starts to feel the stress?
Answering these questions about exercise intensity and heart health, Dr Manish Aggarwal, director of interventional cardiology and structural heart at Yashoda Medicity, shared with HT Lifestyle that you should closely monitor yourself when pushing yourself during a workout.
Health and wellness culture can encourage people to stay active, but sometimes the focus shifts towards extreme fitness, where pushing harder and training longer become measures of success. How can this affect your heart? The cardiologist highlighted activities such as marathon training, HIIT (high-intensity interval training,) long-distance cycling, boot camps, and gym workouts, explaining that concerns arise when people increase the intensity too quickly or do not allow enough time for recovery.
What can stress your heart?
Exercise itself is not the problem, as regular physical activity helps reduce the risk of heart disease. So, when does it become a concern? The cardiologist cautioned that the problems can arise when people push their bodies too hard, too quickly.
“Vigorous exercise can raise the risk of heart disease among people who have never trained before,” Dr Aggarwal said, highlighting the importance of gradually building up exercise intensity. He described heart, muscles, and joints need time to adapt and adjust, especially when someone moves from occasional exercise to a demanding training routine.
Does this mean endurance sports are bad for your heart? The cardiologist said no, but emphasised that exercise intensity matters. Some endurance athletes have been found to have conditions such as atrial fibrillation or increased calcium deposits in their coronary arteries after years of vigorous training. However, this association does not establish that vigorous exercise directly caused these changes.
Now, does it mean endurance sports are bad? The cardiologist revealed no. But the intensity matters as some endurance athletes have been found to suffer from problems such as atrial fibrillation or increased calcium deposits in their coronary arteries due to their years of vigorous training, but that does not establish a direct cause.
What should the exercise duration be?
How much exercise should you aim for each week? The cardiologist outlined weekly activity targets, emphasising that your workout routine should suit your fitness level and allow enough time for recovery.
Dr Aggarwal said, “For most adults, a practical starting point is at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week, along with muscle-strengthening exercises on at least two days. Those who are already active can gradually increase their volume, but intensity should still be matched to their fitness, age, health conditions and recovery capacity.”
What are the symptoms of overtraining?
The cardiologist listed these signs that may signal a need to reduce your exercise load:
- Excessive tiredness
- Decreased performance
- Insomnia
- An unusually elevated resting heart rate
- Persistent muscle soreness
- A sudden decrease in exercise tolerance
He also emphasised the importance of proper hydration, nutrition, sleep and recovery days, especially as training intensity increases.
During a training session, people may dismiss weakness or discomfort as a sign of being ‘out of shape.’ But, some symptoms should not be normalised, as they may indicate a medical problem that needs prompt attention.
Dr Aggarwal shared these signs during exercise which mean you need prompt medical help:
- Chest pain
- Unexplained breathlessness
- Dizziness or fainting
- Unusual fatigue during exercise
- A rapid or irregular heartbeat
Who should be careful?
According to the expert, individuals suffering from cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, past heart issues, or those who have a family history of sudden heart attack should consult their health care providers before undertaking a strenuous exercise program.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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