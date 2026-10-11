Can too much exercise harm your heart? Cardiologist shares warning signs you should never ignore

How far you can push yourself during a workout is becoming a test of strength, endurance, and stamina. From lifting heavier weights to spending longer hours at the gym, doing more can feel like a sign of progress. But as you embrace a relentless approach with your workouts, are you giving your body enough time to recover? And to what extent can you push until your heart starts to feel the stress? Answering these questions about exercise intensity and heart health, Dr Manish Aggarwal, director of interventional cardiology and structural heart at Yashoda Medicity, shared with HT Lifestyle that you should closely monitor yourself when pushing yourself during a workout. Health and wellness culture can encourage people to stay active, but sometimes the focus shifts towards extreme fitness, where pushing harder and training longer become measures of success. How can this affect your heart? The cardiologist highlighted activities such as marathon training, HIIT (high-intensity interval training,) long-distance cycling, boot camps, and gym workouts, explaining that concerns arise when people increase the intensity too quickly or do not allow enough time for recovery.

Cycling is a low-impact workout with multiple health benefits. (Unsplash)

What can stress your heart? Exercise itself is not the problem, as regular physical activity helps reduce the risk of heart disease. So, when does it become a concern? The cardiologist cautioned that the problems can arise when people push their bodies too hard, too quickly. “Vigorous exercise can raise the risk of heart disease among people who have never trained before,” Dr Aggarwal said, highlighting the importance of gradually building up exercise intensity. He described heart, muscles, and joints need time to adapt and adjust, especially when someone moves from occasional exercise to a demanding training routine. Does this mean endurance sports are bad for your heart? The cardiologist said no, but emphasised that exercise intensity matters. Some endurance athletes have been found to have conditions such as atrial fibrillation or increased calcium deposits in their coronary arteries after years of vigorous training. However, this association does not establish that vigorous exercise directly caused these changes.

Long distance marathons require people to train intensely. (Picture credit: Freepik)