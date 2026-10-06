Can chronic stress raise your heart risk? Cardiologist explains the cardiovascular impact and the role of early intervention

Stress is a normal part of life, but when it becomes chronic, it can take a silent toll on the heart. Growing evidence shows that long-term psychological stress is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, acting through both biological pathways and everyday habits. When the body perceives a threat, it switches on the “fight-or-flight” response. Adrenaline and cortisol surge, heart rate and blood pressure rise, and blood vessels constrict. The heart's own pool of immune cells is capable of helping it heal after injury (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"Over time, repeated activation can damage the endothelium (the vessel lining), promote inflammation, and reduce heart-rate variability, a marker of the heart’s ability to adapt", Dr Anjan Siotia, Director of Cardiology at BM Birla Heart Hospital, Kolkata, tells Health Shots. These changes are linked to myocardial ischemia (reduced blood flow to the heart) and a greater likelihood of heart attack or cardiac death in susceptible individuals.

Chronic stress also nudges people toward behaviors that harm the heart: poor sleep, less exercise, comfort eating, increased alcohol or tobacco use, and skipped medications. Together, these amplify traditional risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Who should be most concerned? People with existing heart disease, multiple risk factors, or high ongoing stressors such as intense job strain, financial insecurity, or caregiving responsibilities are at particular risk. Mental health conditions like anxiety and depression further compound this risk. Early intervention works. Simple, consistent steps can lower both stress and cardiovascular risk.

• Move daily: Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking or equivalent most days; yoga and mindful movement are especially helpful.

• Prioritize sleep: Target 7–9 hours; keep a regular schedule and limit late caffeine/screens.

• Eat for resilience: Emphasize vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and fish; limit ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and excess alcohol.

• Practice relaxation: Try 5–10 minutes of slow breathing, meditation, or guided imagery daily.

• Stay connected: Regular time with trusted friends/family buffers stress.

• Seek support early: If stress feels unmanageable, speak to your doctor or a mental-health professional; therapy and, when appropriate, medication can help.

In cardiac clinics, early intervention also means asking about stress at every visit, checking blood pressure and metabolic markers, and personalizing a plan that combines lifestyle, risk-factor control, and psychosocial support. Small, sustained changes add up, protecting both mind and heart.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)