The exact workout Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes did 1 week before the show to get sculpted legs

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles on Sunday as the brand's signature angel-winged models swept down the runway in elaborate floral, corseted, and metallic creations. Supermodel Jasmine Tookes was one of the angels who walked the ramp, and her sculpted legs stole the show.

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On October 19, Megan Roup, a celebrity fitness trainer, shared the exact leg routine she did with Jasmine to prepare her for the fashion show. Sharing the video on Instagram, Megan wrote in the caption, “The exact leg circuit I did with Jasmine Tookes before she walked the Victoria's Secret runway!”

Jasmine Tookes's leg workout before walking the Victoria's Secret show According to Megan, she trained Jasmine the week before she walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show. In the video, the fitness trainer shared the exact circuit she used to help Jasmine achieve strong, sculpted legs for her runway walk. Here's the full workout routine:

⦿ Around the world curtsy: 8 repetitions

⦿ Cross Taps: 8 repetitions

⦿ Curtsy cross knee: 8 repetitions

⦿ Tap backs: 8 repetitions

⦿ Curtsy to squats: 8 repetitions