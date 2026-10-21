The exact workout Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes did 1 week before the show to get sculpted legs
Celebrity trainer Megan Roup shared the five-move leg circuit she used to prepare Jasmine Tookes for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles on Sunday as the brand's signature angel-winged models swept down the runway in elaborate floral, corseted, and metallic creations. Supermodel Jasmine Tookes was one of the angels who walked the ramp, and her sculpted legs stole the show.
Also Read | Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin to Candice Swanepoel: All the looks from the 2026 Victoria's Secret fashion show
On October 19, Megan Roup, a celebrity fitness trainer, shared the exact leg routine she did with Jasmine to prepare her for the fashion show. Sharing the video on Instagram, Megan wrote in the caption, “The exact leg circuit I did with Jasmine Tookes before she walked the Victoria's Secret runway!”
Jasmine Tookes's leg workout before walking the Victoria's Secret show
According to Megan, she trained Jasmine the week before she walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show. In the video, the fitness trainer shared the exact circuit she used to help Jasmine achieve strong, sculpted legs for her runway walk. Here's the full workout routine:
⦿ Around the world curtsy: 8 repetitions
⦿ Cross Taps: 8 repetitions
⦿ Curtsy cross knee: 8 repetitions
⦿ Tap backs: 8 repetitions
⦿ Curtsy to squats: 8 repetitions
Jasmine Tookes's Victoria's Secret show look
The supermodel returned to the runway for the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a multicoloured bikini look featuring a sequined magenta cover-up over her bottom half. She paired the ensemble with giant, tinsel-covered pink angel wings, embellished pumps, and blue-beaded hoop earrings. For her second look, she wore all-white lingerie under a beaded cover-up, diamond earrings, and a diamond bracelet.
The model stole the show last year when she opened the show while nine months pregnant in a golden, gem-embellished net one-piece with a shell-shaped back structure. In 2016, she wore the $3 million "Bright Night Fantasy Bra" designed by Eddie Borgo in Paris.
About the Victoria's Secret show
The annual runway spectacle, known for its star-studded casting, extravagant costumes and musical performances, was orchestrated by Adam Selman, the show's executive creative director. It saw an all-female lineup of performers, including Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, KATSEYE, and Megan Thee Stallion, each dressed in looks from the brand that captured the night's fantasy theme.
According to Reuters, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has travelled to cities including London, Paris, Shanghai, and Cannes since its debut in 1995. However, New York remains its longtime home, which makes the fashion show's return to Los Angeles a relatively rare stop for the globally watched and much-anticipated production.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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