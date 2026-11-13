Doctor explains everyday dizziness: Common causes and when to seek medical care
Dizziness is often associated with lifestyle choices or temporary changes in the body, but it can be a sign of underlying health issues, says Dr Rajmadhangi.
Dizziness is often one of the most overlooked health complaints, with many people attributing it to tiredness, dehydration or a temporary drop in energy. However, if dizziness comes back again and again, it can indicate more than just physical tiredness, shared Dr Rajmadhangi D., MBBS, MD, internal medicine specialist at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Chennai.
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There are many causes of dizziness, including changes in blood pressure, inner ear disorders, and underlying health issues. While occasional dizziness may not always be a cause for concern, Dr Rajmadhangi noted that understanding its triggers and recognising when medical attention is necessary is important for preventing complications and maintaining overall health.
Common causes of everyday dizziness
There are a number of different causes of everyday dizziness, many of which are associated with lifestyle choices and/or temporary changes in the body. In some cases, dizziness may be associated with underlying health conditions such as anaemia, migraines or fluctuations in blood sugar levels. The ones highlighted by Dr Rajmadhangi are presented as follows.
- Fall in blood pressure, especially when standing up suddenly after sitting or lying down for a long period
- Dehydration
- Not eating
- Low blood sugar
- Poor sleep
- Prolonged exposure to heat
Another common cause is conditions that affect the inner ear. As the physician explained, “The inner ear is also important for balance, and problems with it can cause a sense of spinning or dizziness. Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is a condition that causes short episodes of spinning when a person moves their head, such as when changing head position in bed or looking up.
“Inner ear conditions such as labyrinthitis and vestibular neuritis can also cause balance disturbances and dizziness, sometimes accompanied by nausea or hearing-related symptoms,” she added.
Dr Rajmadhangi shared that some drugs, especially blood pressure drugs, can also cause dizziness as a side effect, adding that these episodes may also be associated with stress and anxiety, which can cause rapid breathing and/or tension in the body.
When does dizziness become a serious problem?
Although many people experience dizziness, Dr Rajmadhangi noted that some symptoms should not be overlooked.
“Serious medical problems such as a stroke or heart-related problem may be associated with dizziness, along with a severe headache, chest pain, difficulty breathing, sudden weakness or numbness, blurred vision, slurred speech and difficulty walking. Such symptoms require immediate medical attention,” she stated.
Recurring headaches, on-and-off balance issues, or repeated fainting even without any other warning signs are a reason to seek medical attention, pointed out the physician.
How to manage and prevent recurrent dizziness
According to Dr Rajmadhangi, the first step in managing dizziness is to determine the cause. Depending on diagnosis, medication adjustments, dietary modifications, sufficient hydration, or specific balance exercises may be needed.
“It is also important to implement lifestyle changes to limit episodes, such as eating meals at regular times, drinking adequate amounts of water, getting good sleep and avoiding abrupt changes of position. Those who have dizziness should be sitting or lying until it has resolved to prevent falls and injuries,” she added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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