Psychologist explains why we cannot just sleep off mental health issues: The benefits and limitations of rest
Sleep can give the mind a break and improve concentration and emotional regulation; however, it does not treat serious mental health issues and their causes.
While there is growing conversation about mental health in society, it remains an area that people often hesitate to seek help for. For many of us, especially the elderly, having a good night’s sleep is the answer to a wide range of mental health issues like anxiety and depression.
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When feeling down, one of the first things that come to mind is to just “sleep it off.” But that is not always the answer, according to Dr Munia Bhattacharya, a senior consultant in clinical psychology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram with more than 16 years of clinical experience.
“If sleep could fix everything, therapists would prescribe pillows,” she told HT Lifestyle. “But that is not how the mind works.”
The psychologist shared that people often tell her that they are feeling anxious even after getting eight hours of sleep every night. This phenomenon is more important than they realise, she noted.
What sleep can and cannot do
When it comes to taking care of one’s mental health, Munia Bhattacharya acknowledged that sleep has an important role to play. The benefits of sleeping in this context include:
- Giving an exhausted mind a break
- Improving concentration
- Improving patience
- Improving emotional regulation
“But when the problem is grief, unresolved trauma, chronic anxiety, depression, or a relationship that is quietly breaking you down, eight hours in bed does not make the problem disappear,” the psychologist pointed out.
“Sometimes, you wake up rested, and the problem is still waiting for you. That is not a failure of sleep. It is a sign that something else may need attention,” she added.
How sleep can add to stress
The psychologist highlighted the irony that some people are so afraid of not sleeping that sleep itself becomes stressful for them.
One can check the clock, count the hours, calculate how badly tomorrow will go and desperately try to “make” themselves sleep, but the mind does not always cooperate with commands, noted Munia Bhattacharya.
“So please sleep. Protect it. Respect it. But don’t use sleep as a test of whether you are mentally healthy,” she advised. “If you are sleeping reasonably well and still feel persistently anxious, empty, overwhelmed or unlike yourself, listen to that signal.”
Sometimes a person does not need another eight hours of sleep, but an honest check about what is keeping them emotionally awake. That is where mental health begins to become more than just a sleep problem, believes the psychologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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