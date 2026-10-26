Struggling to switch off your mind after a difficult day? 5 expert-suggested ways to to unwind and relax your mind before sleep

Some days leave you exhausted long after your work is done. A difficult conversation, an unfinished task or a worry about someone you care about can follow you into the night, making it hard tofall asleep. Your body may be ready for rest, but your mind keeps going over what happened during the day or what might happen tomorrow. You may find yourself replaying conversations, worrying about things beyond your control or wondering whether you could have handled a situation differently.

Knowing how to unwind after a difficult day involves more than simply going to bed on time. According to Dr Priya Kaul, a spiritual life coach, emotional healing does not mean ignoring difficult feelings or forcing yourself to stay positive. It begins with acknowledging what you feel, understanding those emotions, and gradually letting go of the weight you have been carrying. A few simple practices before bedtime can help you make space for reflection and leave the day's worries behind.

ALSO READ: Solitude and loneliness are not the same: An expert explains the value of reconnecting with our inner selves

1. Create a quiet space for rest and reflection After a hectic day, you may be tempted to move straight from work to bed, often with your phone in hand. However, giving yourself a little time to slow down before sleeping can help you make a gentler transition from the demands of the day to the quiet of the night.

Start by dimming the lights, putting your phone aside and finding a comfortable place to sit. You could listen to soothing music, read a few pages of a book or spend some time in silence. If you enjoy lighting a candle, make sure it is placed safely and extinguished before you go to sleep.

These small rituals are not about creating a perfect bedtime setting. They are a way of reminding yourself that rest matters, too. You do not have to finish every task or resolve every concern before allowing yourself to relax. Sometimes, permitting yourself to pause is the first step towards feeling calmer.

2. Practice meditation to quiet your mind When your thoughts keep circling the same worries, trying to force your mind to become completely blank can make the experience more frustrating. Meditation offers a different approach. Rather than trying to stop every thought, you can learn to notice what is passing through your mind without getting caught up in it.

You can begin with a simple practice before bed. Sit comfortably or lie down, close your eyes if you wish, and bring your attention to your breathing, without trying to control the rhythm. When your mind wanders towards a conversation from earlier in the day or a concern about tomorrow, acknowledge the thought and gently return your attention to your breath.

Even five to ten minutes can give you some time away from the constant stream of thoughts and distractions. The aim is not to achieve perfect stillness or make every worry disappear. It is to become more aware of your thoughts without feeling that you must respond to each one immediately.

3. Deep breathing Difficult emotions can sometimes leave you feeling tense without you even realising it. You may tighten your shoulders, clench your jaw or find it difficult to settle comfortably in bed. Paying attention to your body can help you recognise this tension and begin to relax.

Try breathing gently through your nose, allowing each exhalation to be slow and comfortable. There is no need to take unusually deep breaths or force a particular rhythm. As you breathe, notice whether you are holding tension in your face, neck, shoulders or other parts of your body.

A body scan can also help you relax. Slowly move your attention from your feet towards your head, noticing areas that feel tense and allowing them to soften where possible. You can combine this with a guided relaxation exercise or imagine a place where you feel safe and at ease.

ALSO READ: A daughter comes home, Bengalis celebrate, and the 48 minutes that mark a moment of divine power: The many emotions that make Durga Pujo special

These practices may help you settle into a calmer bedtime routine. If focusing on your breathing feels uncomfortable, return to your natural breathing pattern and try another relaxation technique instead.

4. Practice gratitude and release the day's worries At the end of a difficult day, you may find yourself focusing on everything that went wrong. You might replay a mistake, criticise yourself for something you said or worry about a problem that remains unresolved. While reflection can be useful, repeatedly judging yourself for the day's events can make it harder to switch off.

Before going to bed, take a few minutes to acknowledge what happened and how it made you feel. Instead of asking yourself what you should have done differently at every turn, consider what you learned from the experience and what you might handle differently next time.

You can also think of two or three small things you appreciate about your day. They do not have to be significant achievements. A comforting meal, a kind message, or simply finding a few minutes to yourself can be worth acknowledging.

Writing in a journal may help if your thoughts feel difficult to organise. Note down what is worrying you, what you have learned and which tasks can wait until tomorrow. You do not have to solve every problem before sleeping. Sometimes, recognising that something cannot be addressed tonight is enough to help you stop carrying it into every moment of rest.

5. Build a bedtime routine You may find it easier to relax at night if you follow a regular sleep schedule, set aside some quiet time before bed, and keep your bedroom comfortable.

Reducing screen use before bedtime may also help limit distractions and make it easier to settle. Instead of scrolling through messages or checking work updates until you feel sleepy, choose a quieter activity, such as reading, gentle stretching or listening to calming music.

You can combine different practices depending on what feels helpful. One evening, you might prefer meditation; on another, writing in a journal or practising gentle breathing may feel more natural. There is no need to follow a rigid routine or treat relaxation as another task to complete.

If your sleep difficulties persist, begin to affect your daily life, or occur alongside ongoing emotional distress, consider seeking help from a qualified health professional.

Meditation, gentle breathing, journaling, gratitude and a consistent bedtime routine can offer simple ways to make room for rest. Not every practice will work for you, and there is no need to expect an immediate change. What matters is finding a way to slow down that feels manageable and sustainable.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2026: Puja muhurat, city-wise moonrise times, and dos and don'ts

Disclaimer: These suggestions are intended for general well-being and are not a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice. If you experience persistent sleep problems or emotional distress, consult a qualified health professional.