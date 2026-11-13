Shreya Ghoshal shares her magical encounter with Royal Bengal Tiger at Tadoba, calls the jungle safari a life-changing experience

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently treated fans to glimpses of her unforgettable wildlife adventure at Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. The singer, who visited the renowned tiger reserve with her family, was overjoyed to witness the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger in its natural habitat, describing the experience as nothing short of magical.

Taking to Instagram on November 12, Shreya shared a series of memorable moments from the jungle safari and began her note with an enthusiastic tribute to the big cat: “The Unstoppable, The King — The Bengal Tiger” (Also read: Manushi Chhillar shares glimpses of her UK getaway with family, from charming countryside villages to art galleries and shopping )

Shreya Ghoshal's magical encounter with Chhota Dadiyal and Chhoti Madhu Recalling the unforgettable tiger sighting, she wrote, “I had the privilege of witnessing our majestic national animal for the very first time in his full glory in the wild. It was not just luck but pure magic to see the Chhota Dadiyal!! Our guide Sandeep with his experienced eyes found him sleeping absolutely camouflaged in the tall grasses, so we waited patiently for him to emerge.”

The sighting became even more thrilling as the magnificent tiger emerged from the tall grass. Describing the intensity of the encounter and the excitement within the safari vehicle, Shreya shared, “His gaze every time would give me the chills. Farooq our driver was amazing, Archie was perfectly managing our family’s sheer excitement of being so close to this beautiful yet fearsome animal.”

Sharing a heartwarming moment, she wrote, “We also saw the beautiful Chhoti Madhu with her three cubs from so up close. I could so relate to her as a mom, she wanted to nap but still alert”