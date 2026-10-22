Chandrapur, The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has introduced a sensor-based system on a pilot basis to regulate water levels at wildlife waterholes, reduce wastage and ensure reliable water availability for animals, officials said. Tadoba tiger reserve introduces sensor-based system to manage wildlife waterholes

Describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative in wildlife waterhole management, TATR Field Director Dr Prabhu Nath Shukla said the device automatically starts and stops pumps based on water levels.

The system activates the pump when the water level falls below a predefined limit and switches it off once the water reaches the upper level, preventing overflow and unnecessary pumping, he said in a release issued on Wednesday.

The initiative comes at a time when drought conditions and uncertainty over future water availability have made efficient water management increasingly important.

TATR has around 130 natural water sources and 350 artificial waterholes, many of which are supported by solar-powered pumping systems. Despite last summer's intense heat, no water tankers were required to refill these waterholes, the release said.

However, solar-powered pumps often continue to operate even after waterholes are full, leading to overflow. While some excess water serves as wallowing spots for wild animals, manually switching off the pumps can be risky for staff and is not an efficient solution.

Shukla said the sensor-based system would help reduce water loss, limit unnecessary groundwater extraction and minimise the need for continuous human monitoring.

The device comprises a level sensor, controller and relay connected to the pump. It functions automatically, ensuring water availability while reducing manual intervention, he added.

"TATR is presenting the system as a first-of-its-kind sensor-based approach to wildlife waterhole management. Its wider use could strengthen water conservation, help the management in providing water availability to the wildlife even during drought conditions, and also aid groundwater conservation," said Shukla.

To improve the spatial distribution of water sources across the reserve, TATR has divided its core area into grids and plans to provide waterholes in each grid. The exercise, aimed at ensuring equitable access to water for wildlife across the reserve, is expected to be completed this year, the release said.

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