EU vice president vows to summon Russian envoy over Kyiv strikes as Putin meets with Trump and Xi
Russian drone strikes on Kyiv killed one person and damaged embassies as peace talks continued. EU Vice President vowed to summon Russian envoy over it.
Even as Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in a historic trilateral meeting on Thursday, a fresh round of Russian strikes hit Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
Talks of potential peace in Ukraine was among the topics discussed by the three leaders, China's news agency Xinhua reported. But the post-meeting statement did not have mention of the Ukraine conflict.
The meeting also came while a conference is being held in Berlin, Germany, among Ukraine and its Europeanallies, called the Coalition of the Willing. US envoys are also in attendance, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner among those representing Washington there. The focus of the meeting remains on bringing Ukraine and its European allies together as a single negotiating front in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks being brokered by the US.
Deep Dive
But with Thursday's meet bringing no clear outcome, followed by simultaneous drone attacks on Kyiv, progress in the peace talks looks difficult. On Thursday, once the Shenzhen talks concluded, the European Union's vice president Kaja Kallas vowed to summon the Russian envoy to the EU over the drone attacks in Ukraine on Thursday.
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EU Vice President criticises Putin over Kyiv strikes
The Russian drone attack on Ukraine led to the death of an individual and damage to several embassies of foreign countries, including Austria and the Netherlands, as well as a historic cathedral. EU Vice President Kaja Kallas alleged that Russia violated international laws protecting diplomatic premises.
"Diplomatic premises are protected under international law. Russia’s contempt for it is on display every day," Kallas wrote on X. "In response, we will summon Russia’s envoy to the EU over today's strikes. We will further increase assistance to Ukraine and pressure on Russia to end its war."
Trump open to NATO style security guarantee for Ukraine
Jared Kushner said in Berlin on Thursday that Trump is open to NATO's Article-5 style security guarantee for Ukraine. Kushner claimed that he has discussed the idea with Russia and that they are "comfortable" with it.
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Kushner led the two-day talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. After the Abu Dhabi summit, US envoys met separately with representatives from both the Kremlin and Kyiv for discussions on the terms of a deal.
“From America’s perspective, giving an Article Five-like security guarantee is a really, really big deal,” Jared Kushner said. “And I think that that’s something that President Trump is open to, but obviously it has to be in America’s interest to do that. We also have to make sure that it’s part of a broader security package.”
He added that they have "gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept, where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article Five.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More