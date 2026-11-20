Even as Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in a historic trilateral meeting on Thursday, a fresh round of Russian strikes hit Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. China's President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for photos at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China on November 19. (AFP)

Talks of potential peace in Ukraine was among the topics discussed by the three leaders, China's news agency Xinhua reported. But the post-meeting statement did not have mention of the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting also came while a conference is being held in Berlin, Germany, among Ukraine and its Europeanallies, called the Coalition of the Willing. US envoys are also in attendance, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner among those representing Washington there. The focus of the meeting remains on bringing Ukraine and its European allies together as a single negotiating front in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks being brokered by the US.