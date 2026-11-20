US President Donald Trump is open to offering Ukraine a security guarantee similar to NATO's Article 5, but any such arrangement must also serve American interests, US envoy Jared Kushner said on Thursday. US envoy Jared Kushner speaks at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, (REUTERS)

Speaking at a press conference in Germany, Kushner said Washington was considering the idea as part of a wider security arrangement to prevent another war after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What Kushner said in Berlin While speaking at the press conference, Kushner said. “From America’s perspective, giving an Article Five-like security guarantee is a really, really big deal."

“And I think that that’s something that President Trump is open to, but obviously it has to be in America’s interest to do that,” Kushner added. “We also have to make sure that it’s part of a broader security package.”

According to AFP, Kushner also said, “we’ve gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept, where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article Five.” He said this fits with Moscow’s intention to “not have another war” after this conflict ends. However, he accepted there is “skepticism” over that position.

Kushner said any deal must be kept and monitored, with consequences for violations. He said more work needs to be done on this.

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His comments came after a “Coalition of the Willing” summit in Berlin, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting was hosted by the leaders of Germany, France and Britain. It took place shortly after Trump held three-way talks in China with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Europe’s role in talks Berlin summit was held to show support for Kyiv, nearly five years after Russia’s 2022 invasion. It also aimed to push for a European role in future peace talks.

According to PBS, more than 40 European leaders joined the Berlin talks. It says they fear being sidelined by Trump’s direct talks with Putin. Kushner, in a post on X, said the US priority was to work towards “a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace”.

As per PBS, Putin said Russia is not against Europe taking part in the talks. But he said Russia first wants to know what Europe plans to bring to the table. “We need to understand with what Europe will come to these negotiations,” he said. Putin said the Kremlin has asked European officials, through diplomatic channels, to come to Moscow “to determine their position." However, no date has been set for the next round of talks.