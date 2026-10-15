Sadhguru on Navratri 2026: The nine nights are a time to reflect, not just celebrate

Navratri is a time to honour the Divine Feminine, but the nine-day festival can also invite you to look within. Sadhguru has shared a message about devotion that offers a fresh way to reflect on the spiritual meaning of Navratri 2026.

In a quote published by Isha Foundation on October 11, Sadhguru writes, “Devotion is a space where you do not exist – life just flows through you as a certain sweetness and beauty.”

The quote appeared on the first day of Navratri. It invites you to look at devotion as more than a ritual or prayer. You can also explore it through your daily actions, relationships and the way you approach life.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge

What does Sadhguru say about devotion? Sadhguru's message centres on moving beyond the constant focus on yourself. You may spend much of your day thinking about your goals, worries, likes and dislikes. Devotion, in his view, offers a different way to experience life.

You may also see Navratri as an opportunity to pause and reflect on what devotion means to you. Instead of focusing only on what you want from your prayers, consider how you can approach them with sincerity and attention.

Why worship the Divine Feminine? Navratri celebrates Devi, the Divine Feminine, over nine nights. At Isha, Sadhguru's organisation, the festival also explores three dimensions of the Divine Feminine, traditionally represented by Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.

These forms carry different meanings within the tradition. They offer devotees ways to reflect on strength, wellbeing, learning and spiritual growth.

You can explore these themes through prayer, reading, meditation or quiet reflection. You do not need to turn every moment of the festival into a task. Give yourself time to understand what the rituals mean to you.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: Why these nine nights are linked to transformation, not just celebration

How can you practise devotion during Navratri You can begin with a few simple practices during these nine nights.

Set aside quiet time: Spend a few minutes in prayer or silent reflection. Put away distractions and give your attention to the moment.

Practise gratitude: Think about the people, experiences and everyday comforts you appreciate.

Help someone: Offer support without expecting praise or a reward. A small act of kindness can become a meaningful part of your spiritual practice.

Approach rituals with attention: If you take part in puja, chanting or meditation, try to understand the meaning behind your practice instead of rushing through it. Choose practices that fit your beliefs and daily routine. Consistency and sincerity matter more than creating a perfect ritual.

Can you find devotion in everyday life? You do not have to wait until prayer time to reflect on devotion. You can bring greater attention to ordinary moments, whether you are preparing a meal, listening to a loved one or helping someone with a difficult task.

Try to notice when you act only for recognition or approval. Then consider how you might approach the same situation with greater care and less concern about receiving praise.

This does not mean ignoring your own needs or giving up healthy boundaries. It means making room for care, gratitude and a sense of connection alongside your personal goals.

Navratri is a time to reflect, not just celebrate This year, Navratri will be celebrated from October 11 to October 19 in 2026, according to the Hindu almanac. The nine nights offer devotees an opportunity to honour Devi and explore their own spiritual practices.

Sadhguru's message gives you one question to carry through the festival: Can you approach at least one part of your day with sincere devotion, without constantly thinking about what you will gain?

You can begin with a quiet moment, a thoughtful prayer or an act of kindness. Let the practice reflect your beliefs, and give yourself time to discover what devotion means to you.

Disclaimer: This article presents Sadhguru's quote on devotion for Navratri. Individual beliefs may differ.