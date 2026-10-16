Sara Ali Khan adds soft romanticism to traditional Indian wear with her silk saree look for Navratri celebrations
Sara Ali Khan attended a star-studded Navratri celebration dressed in a yellow silk saree and embellished blouse set, accentuated with gold jewellery.
Actor Sara Ali Khan was among the many celebrities who attended Navratri celebrations hosted by Indian jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers. For the occasion, Sara embraced the divine shades of yellow and pink, often used in Navratri celebrations. Let's decode her look:
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What did Sara Ali Khan wear?
Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner radiance during Kalyan Jewellers' Navratri celebrations in a gorgeous ethnic ensemble, truly embracing yellow as the colour of Day 5 of Navratri. She wore a saree and blouse set that comes in vibrant yellow and pink shades. The ensemble is designed by Manish Malhotra and The Royal Knot.
The yellow silk saree features a gorgeous pink brocade-embroidered border that elevates the otherwise simple drape, which she wore in a traditional style, with the pallu neatly pleated on the shoulder.
Sara wore the saree with a matching blouse featuring a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, a plunging neckline with dori ties, gold ornamental embroidery on the neck and sleeves, tassel embellishments on the trim, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem.
The styling
Sara accessorised the saree-and-blouse set with traditional gold jewellery, including Polki jhumkis, matching gold bangles on both wrists, a statement gold ring, a stunning necklace, and an ornate kamar bandh. Pairing the saree with traditional gold jewellery added to the elegant, apsara-esque aesthetic Sara was going for. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel dressed her in the ensemble.
For her hair, Sara chose to tie them in a half-up hairdo, styled with soft waves and adorned with pretty pink flowers. As for the glam, she chose feathered brows, sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.
About Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actor who works primarily in Hindi cinema. Her parents are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and she is the granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Her younger brother is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Graduating from Columbia University, Sara made her debut in the 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
On the work front, Sara was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earlier this year, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. She will next be seen in Udta Teer, a spy comedy in which she reunites with Ayushmann. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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