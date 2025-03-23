Gurfateh Singh Pirzada recalls the period of ‘7-8 shelved films’ including Bedhadak: I was depressed

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada recently moved into his first house in Mumbai that he bought himself and the actor is over the moon. “It’s my first own house and it does feel good. More than owning real estate, it's more about just being at peace. Once you are in your own house, which is made according to you, you are mentally more settled. It feels good, although meri jaan nikal gayi hai ghar banate banate. Andar se khali ho gaya hun kaam karate karate,” Gurfateh Singh Pirzada says. Gurfateh Singh Pirzada(Photo: Instagram)

Ask him if this feat gives him a sense of achievement and he says, “I don't know about achievement, but it’s more about peace and pride. Now I know that this is my house and I'm going to be here for a long while. Now I don’t need to think about shifting after every two years. It’s not a big house, but it’s my house.” He recalls his first day in the abode, sharing, “The first day, I took my dogs in, and it was a great day. Each corner was thought through, everything was thought about, and everything was where it was supposed to be.”

The 28-year-old adds that it took 11 years in the industry for him to achieve this feat. But he feels proud as he reflects on this journey: “It's been difficult for sure, but also great. I am more settled now; I am not running the race. I had to say no to a couple of things because the dates were clashing. My manager said it’s a good problem to have.”

Gurfateh recalls that this time has come after a dry spell of work where more than half a dozen projects of his got shelved, including the film Bedhadak. “The shelved projects weren’t a great thing to happen. Those days were very difficult, and I was depressed for a long time but main majburi ke liye kaam nahi karna chahta tha, even though I was beating myself up for sitting at home,” he shares.

The actor adds, “That phase of shelved films happened as such that back-to-back seven to eight projects of mine just went down the drain. I was so down-and-out that I don't remember what I was doing, what was happening and how I dealt with it. But everyone I spoke to was also going through similar time of not knowing and being clueless. Bade bade actors ki filmein shelve ho rahi thi to main kaun hi tha. That sense of knowing that there are other people who are in the same fight as me, that fact made it better.”

Ask him which project made things change for him and he says, “Gradually Class gave me that life and then right after that, Call Me Bae happened, and it gave me a glimmer of hope. But I still don't think ki sab ho gaya hai. There's still that fight that ‘is he a viable actor?’ Wo jung main abhi bhi lad raha hun.”