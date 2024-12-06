Class actor Gurfateh Pirzada: OTT has been kinder to me

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada who has been part of films such as Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele and Guilty, has found a larger fanbase on OTT. The actor, who is currently shooting for series Dynasty and will later join the cast of Class 2, says that as an outsider the growth is much slower for actors and the digital space has given him more love. Gurfateh Pirzada is currently shooting for the show Dynasty

“It takes time for you, especially if you are an outsider to prove your mettle out there. Also with so much content and social media playing such a huge part, the attention spans are a lot shorter and it takes longer for audiences to feel a certain way about someone,” he says.

The 29-year-old actor who was last seen in Call Me Bae, adds, “I think it’s a lot harder for men and if you are an outsider. But time has been kind, OTT has been kinder. I hope to do films as well but I don’t think there is any difference now. Films and OTT shows have become pretty much the same. There will soon be a time when we won’t be able to tell what is bigger. That is how it is in the West and that is exactly how it should be.”

Talking about the perks of being someone from within the film industry, he says, “If you come from the industry, there is a certain recall that people have and people also build you up like that in a certain way even before the first project comes out. I guess it’s a lot easier to get recognition but at the end of the day only your work will prove something.”

However, he does say that in today’s time, “Good work will only come to you if you are actually good.”

Talking about his role in Dynasty, he says, “It’s a political drama, it’s fiction. It’s my first period piece and it is based on how politics of India shaped India after the freedom movement. I play the youngest MP in the opposition.”