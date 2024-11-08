Being a hero: Why Gurfateh Pirzada is the greenest flag on screen
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Nov 08, 2024 09:50 AM IST
Gurfateh Pirzada, only a few roles old, is the green flag we didn’t know we needed. He’s learning from women. He wants to be more than a lover and a fighter. He’s hoping we all do better. No wonder everyone’s crushing on him
Is Gurfateh Singh Pirzada the greenest flag in entertainment today? Let’s review the data. He debuted in 2018, with the film Friends in Law, playing a gay son, stranded in India as his mother spends 10 days in Bangkok with his partner. A bold opening. He got noticed in last year’s show Class, as Neeraj, a young man who’s done prison time, but isn’t afraid to call out casteism among his elite classmates. Okay, we’re interested.