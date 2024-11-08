Being a hero: Why Gurfateh Pirzada is the greenest flag on screen

Is Gurfateh Singh Pirzada the greenest flag in entertainment today? Let’s review the data. He debuted in 2018, with the film Friends in Law, playing a gay son, stranded in India as his mother spends 10 days in Bangkok with his partner. A bold opening. He got noticed in last year’s show Class, as Neeraj, a young man who’s done prison time, but isn’t afraid to call out casteism among his elite classmates. Okay, we’re interested.

Growing up, actor Gurfateh Pirzada was a shy kid. He aspired to get out of his shell.