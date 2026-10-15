Diwali party fashion decoded: How to embrace bold colours, statement jewellery and maximalist festive looks without a lehenga

Diwali is the one time of year when more is definitely more. More colour, more sparkle, more drama and every reason to dress up. But maximalist festive dressing doesn’t have to mean heavy lehengas, elaborate embroidery or outfits that look spectacular but aren’t always easy to wear. Today, maximalism is as much about silhouettes, textures and styling as it is about embellishment.

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The idea is to make a statement without being weighed down by what you’re wearing. And with Indian festive fashion evolving so beautifully, there are more ways than ever to dress up, stand out and still feel completely comfortable. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shraddha Bindra, head of design and creative direction, BIBA, shared a guide on how to dress up for Diwali parties.