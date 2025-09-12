Bengaluru auto driver spends 1.5 hours helping woman find lost AirPods: 'Not all heroes wear capes'

A Bengaluru auto driver has won hearts online after going out of his way to help a passenger recover her lost AirPods. The woman explained that she accidentally left her AirPods behind in an auto.(X/@palak_malhotra8)

The story, shared by X user Palak Malhotra, has since gone viral for its heartwarming account of kindness and perseverance.

The woman explained that she accidentally left her AirPods behind in an auto. Using the ‘Find My’ feature, she booked another ride and asked the new driver, Darshan, to follow the location of the missing device.

Read her full post here:

What followed was a search that lasted nearly an hour and a half across three locations. The woman initially assumed the earlier driver had taken the AirPods, but it turned out another passenger had pocketed them. Darshan not only drove her around patiently but also convinced the previous driver to track down the passenger and retrieve the earphones.

The recovery wasn’t easy. Communication was a challenge as Darshan did not speak fluent English or Hindi, while the woman admitted she knew little Kannada beyond the phrase “Kannada gothilla.” Still, through gestures and broken words, Darshan managed to explain what was happening.

Eventually, after 20 minutes of effort and a brief break over a cup of ginger tea, the woman was reunited with her AirPods.

Darshan, who has a B.Com degree and is saving up for his MBA, currently drives his father’s auto. His determination and honesty left a lasting impression on the passenger, who ended her post with a moving note, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some drive autos in Bangalore.”

