Bengaluru BMTC bus fight caught on camera as driver and woman passenger trade slaps

A heated argument between a woman passenger and a BMTC bus driver near Peenya on Tumakuru Road spiralled out of control on Wednesday, with both trading slaps in full public view. A video recorded by an onlooker shows the woman climbing up the ramp behind the driver’s seat, continuing the verbal confrontation.(X/@karnatakaportf)

A video recorded by an onlooker shows the woman climbing up the ramp behind the driver’s seat, continuing the verbal confrontation before raising her hand at him.

The driver immediately retaliated with a slap of his own. However, the reason for the quarrel is being investigated.

(Also Read: ‘Don’t play Hindi victim card’: Bengaluru migrant’s BMTC fight over bus stop sparks backlash)

Watch the video here:

This fresh altercation comes close on the heels of another controversy that rocked the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation just days ago. In the earlier case, a migrant commuter, Aditya Raj Agarwal, alleged that a Vayu Vajra driver and conductor verbally and physically assaulted him after he requested a stop shown on Google Maps.

Agarwal posted the video on X, tagging the Bengaluru police and BMTC, accusing the staff of targeting him because he did not speak Kannada.

The incident quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention. However, public sentiment largely turned against Agarwal, with several commuters and Kannada groups defending the BMTC staff. Many pointed out that Vayu Vajra buses only stop at designated points and not at every location displayed online. Others accused Agarwal of playing the “Hindi victim card” and harassing the staff despite their attempts to communicate in broken Hindi.

Amid mounting backlash, Agarwal deleted his post, but the matter did not die down. Kannada activists even lodged a complaint at the Mahadevapura police station, demanding action against the passenger and voicing support for BMTC workers.

With two such incidents surfacing within days, concerns are being raised about rising tensions between passengers and bus staff, highlighting the urgent need for better communication.

(Also Read: ‘Should I buy 3BHK for ₹2.7cr with ₹1.8cr loan?’: Bengaluru techie turns to Reddit with real estate dilemma)