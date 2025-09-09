Bengaluru BMTC controversy escalates: Migrant commuter deletes viral post after backlash

A video shared by a migrant commuter accusing a BMTC bus driver and conductor of verbal and physical assault has sparked a major social media storm, only for the commuter to delete his post after widespread backlash. The viral video drew strong reactions from locals, many defending the bus staff.(X/@Chethan_Surya_S)

The commuter, Aditya Raj Agarwal, posted the clip on X, tagging the Bengaluru police and BMTC. He claimed the altercation began when Google Maps showed a stop where the Vayu Vajra bus allegedly refused to halt. According to Agarwal, the conductor became abusive after he questioned the driver.

In his post, he wrote, “The driver starts verbally (and then physically) assaults customers and even states not knowing Kannada as a reason.”

However, the video has drawn a strong reaction from locals, many defending the bus staff and accusing Agarwal of playing the “Hindi victim card.” Critics noted that Google Maps is not an official source for BMTC stops, and Vayu Vajra buses only halt at designated points. Witnesses said the driver and conductor remained polite, even attempting broken Hindi to communicate.

One social media user commented, “Not every inconvenience is a language issue. Most of the time it’s just ignorance and entitlement of Hindi speakers.” Others highlighted Agarwal’s digital footprint, suggesting a history of criticism against Kannada speakers.

Kannada activists respond:

Kannada activists shared on X that they immediately brought the incident to the attention of authorities and informed the police of the true facts, asking them to deliver justice to the drivers. A complaint has since been registered against Agarwal at Mahadevapura police station, the post added.

As the video went viral and was later deleted, the incident has sparked a wider debate over language sensitivity, commuter expectations, and social media accountability in Bengaluru.

