Bengaluru woman seen working on laptop inside movie theatre in viral pic: 'Work From (Cinema) Hall'

A Reddit post from Bengaluru has gone viral after it showed a woman working on her laptop inside a movie theatre during a screening of the Kannada film Lokah. The image, shared on Reddit with the caption “Blore work culture is wild!”, has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users debating the city’s notorious corporate culture and its impact on work-life balance. In the comment section, users offered a mix of sympathy and criticism. (r/bangalore)

“Only in Bangalore! went to watch Lokah movie and a woman in the row ahead opened her laptop and started working like she's in office, typing away, in a theater. Honestly, it says a lot about how chaotic the work culture here is, people can’t even switch off for 2 hours without office pressure creeping in. Work-life balance? What’s that,” the original poster wrote on the subreddit r/Bangalore.

Social media reactions

In the comment section, users offered a mix of sympathy and criticism. Some suggested the woman may have been sneaking out of work to catch the movie, but got pulled into an unplanned meeting. “Looks like she’s working with a US team and didn’t inform that she was skipping work. Imagine if her manager or colleagues saw this. It’s negligence,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I would chalk this to sneakiness of employee where she might be skipping work without informing, and now she doesn't have a way out of not attending the meeting.”

Others, however, sympathised with the woman. “I was working up till 3am last night. I genuinely get this. There's so much work and so little time. There's only so much cancelling plans you can do before you realise you're missing out on friends, experiences and eventually- life. IT workers need to unionize,” one user said.

“there could be any number of reasons. most likely though, the boss wanted some last minute "update" when she had already made plans,” commented another.

Some users also poked fun at the situation. “Narayana Murthy might repost this as newly recommended company policy,” one user jokingly wrote.

“WFH: Work From (Cinema) Hall,” remarked another.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time such images have surfaced online. In recent years, photos of professionals working on laptops in theatres, at weddings, and even while riding pillion have gone viral, each sparking fresh conversations about work-life balance.