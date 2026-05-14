Dwayne Bravo enters RCB dressing room with a heartfelt request after Virat Kohli reminds of the inevitable

What a pleasure it was to hear Virat Kohli talk last night. It’s a privilege fans rarely get these days given his limited appearances on the cricket field. The captaincy days, when hearing him speak at least twice during a match was a given, are long gone. These days, it feels more like a luxury than a regularity. A breath of fresh air, truly. As he opened his heart about being in love with batting, love with the game, he also casually reminded everyone that he does not have long left before his career winds up. Kohli will, in all probability, retire from all formats for India after next year’s World Cup and, at best, continue for a couple more years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dwayne Bravo hugs Virat Kohli inside RCB dressing room (Screengrab)

The clock is ticking fast. Savour every bit of him. It may be a long while before another athlete comes even close to matching his aura. Forget the fans, even cricketers who have played alongside him are aware of it. Perhaps that is why Dwayne Bravo, the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach, wasted little time in meeting Kohli after the match to convey what much of the sporting world feels. Bravo and Kohli shared a moment after the game, laughing over something only they would know.

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But as RCB’s X handle shared a dressing-room video in which Tim David and head coach Andy Flower gave Kohli his flowers, Bravo stole the show with his gesture for the King. As Kohli signed a jersey for Bravo, the West Indies great said what millions of fans want to tell him.

“Play as long as possible, ok? This sport needs you.”