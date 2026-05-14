Virat Kohli on stump mic: ‘Ab India ke liye thode he khelna hai’

Virat Kohli returned to form in style against Kolkata Knight Riders, reminding everyone why he remains one of the finest chasers in the game after bouncing back from consecutive ducks. He responded in emphatic fashion with a magnificent century in a crucial run chase, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an important victory. Kohli looked completely in control throughout the innings, timing the ball beautifully and handling the pressure with ease. Despite being fully focused on the chase, the former RCB captain also appeared relaxed and in high spirits at the crease, enjoying the occasion as he steadily took the game away from KKR with another trademark knock under pressure. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century against KKR. (ANI Pic Service)

Kohli looked determined from the moment he walked out to bat against KKR, even celebrating the very first run he scored after enduring back-to-back ducks in his previous two outings. Once he settled at the crease, the RCB star appeared completely at ease and enjoyed himself in the middle during the chase.

He also shared a light-hearted exchange with former teammate Manish Pandey, with whom he has played a lot of cricket, from Under-19 cricket to the senior level for India. A video from the match has since gone viral on social media, with the stump mic catching Kohli joking about attempting a scoop shot.

“Mai maarunga yeh, Ab India ke liye thodi he khelna hai, ab toh harr shot lagega,” Kohli was heard telling Pandey during the innings.