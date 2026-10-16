Kriti Sanon dazzles in a Mayyur Girotra couture look at the first anniversary celebration of Swadesh | See pics

The actor wore a kurta set from Mayyur Girotra, created in collaboration with Swadesh. The look, which celebrated Gujarat’s rich textile artistry, was also shared by the designer on his Instagram page. See the pictures:

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Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on October 15 and shared the perfect festive look for this Navratri, dressed in Mayyur Girotra couture. The occasion was the first anniversary celebration of Swadesh, Nita Ambani ’s artisan-focused retail and cultural initiative in Mumbai, two days ago.

Breaking down Kriti Sanon’s look Kriti Sanon was styled in the outfit by Sukriti Grover, with the outfit from Mayyur Girotra Couture, jewellery from Motifs by Surabhi Didwania, and footwear from Fizzy Goblet. The breakdown of the look was provided on Mayyur Girotra Couture’s Instagram page, with the label highlighting that the look incorporated the designer’s signature Jhola silhouette, rendered in luminous antique gold tissue.

“The free-flowing kurta embodies a distinctive bohemian aesthetic, richly embellished with authentic vintage Kutch embroidery featuring intricate patchwork, mirrors, beads, vibrant threadwork and cowrie tassels,” read the caption by the label.

The kurta had an A-line, oversized, bell-shaped design, making it both chic and comfortable. It was made using gold tissue fabric with an antique finish. The full sleeves of the kurta featured the aforementioned embellishments.

The kurta was contrasted wonderfully with the jewel-toned purple wide-leg bottoms, which were accented with playful tassels. And tying it all together was the dupatta, with its borders elevated by appliqué work and cowrie tassels.

The description of the dupatta by Mayyur Girotra Couture on Instagram read, “The look is completed with a traditional handwoven silk Patan Patola dupatta, framed with his signature collectable antique Kutch embroidered borders and traditional appliqué. A rich tapestry of cultural motifs, the dupatta brings traditional flora and fauna to vivid life, celebrating the expressive beauty and extraordinary craftsmanship of Gujarat’s textile heritage.”

About the accessories and make-up Kriti Sanon kept it simple and traditional when it came to accessorising with the bohemian ensemble. The outfit was paired with gold embroidered juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

The actor carried a top-handle, hand-held bag made of pure silver with filigree and meenakari detailing from Motifs by Surabhi Didwania. The bangles, ring, medallion earrings, and a choker with red and green accents that she wore were also from the same brand.

With makeup, Sanon went with the less-is-more philosophy, opting for classic smoky eyes, understated nude lips, and a simple red bindi, while she kept her hair loose and let it fall in waves.