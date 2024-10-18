Menu Explore
Make your dining room Diwali-ready for guests: 10 decor ideas to improve your dining space

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Want to upgrade your dining room this festive season? Check out these 10 decor ideas to rejuvenate your dining space

Your dining room is more than just a place to eat—it is a space to gather, share stories and create memories hence, elevating its ambiance can transform the entire dining experience. In fact, transforming your dining room can elevate your entire home’s atmosphere.

Transform your dining room: 10 decor ideas to improve your dining space (Photo by Shutterstock)
Transform your dining room: 10 decor ideas to improve your dining space (Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Promoter and Interior Architect Anjaleka Kripalani, Founder of Angie Homes, suggested five decor ideas to enhance your dining room -

1. Statement Lighting

Lighting sets the tone of a room. Swap out generic fixtures for a stunning chandelier or modern pendant lights. Dimmable lights allow you to adjust the mood for formal dinners or casual gatherings.

Statement lighting in dining space(Photo by Pixabay)
Statement lighting in dining space(Photo by Pixabay)

2. Bold Wall Art

Enhance your dining room with eye-catching artwork. Whether it's a large painting or a gallery wall, adding art can bring personality and colour to the space, making it feel more vibrant and inviting.

3. Mix-and-Match Chairs

Break away from the traditional matching chairs. Mixing different styles or colors of chairs adds a fun, eclectic vibe to the room while maintaining comfort and function.

4. Table Centerpieces

A statement centerpiece, such as a beautiful vase or fresh flowers, can anchor the table and set the mood. Changing the centerpiece seasonally keeps the room fresh and exciting.

Table Centerpieces like a beautiful vase or fresh flowers set the mood(Photo by Pixabay)
Table Centerpieces like a beautiful vase or fresh flowers set the mood(Photo by Pixabay)

5. Textured Rugs

Adding a textured rug under the dining table can create a cozy atmosphere while defining the dining area. Choose a rug that complements the room's colour scheme for a cohesive look.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Tipsy Anand, Founder of Tipsy Anand Designs, added to the list of tips and recommended five decor ideas to rejuvenate your dining space -

1. Statement Lighting:

Swap out standard fixtures for a bold chandelier or pendant lights. A striking light fixture can serve as the room’s focal point and add sophistication.

2. Fresh Colour Palette:

Experiment with new wall colours or add an accent wall. Soft neutrals create a beautiful environment, while vibrant hues can energise the whole space.

3. Stylish Tableware:

Invest in elegant table settings like fine china or modern glassware. Complement with a chic table runner or placemats to enhance the dining experience.

Stylish tableware enhance the dining experience (Photo by Flowerbees)
Stylish tableware enhance the dining experience (Photo by Flowerbees)

4. Artwork and Mirrors:

Decorate with artwork that reflects your style. Mirrors can also help to make the space feel larger and brighter.

5. Greenery and Flowers:

Incorporate potted plants or fresh flowers to bring a touch of nature indoors. They add color, texture and a breath of fresh air.

These ideas can refresh your dining room, making it a stylish and inviting space for gatherings.

