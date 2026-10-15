Living in a rented home? Here's how to personalise your space without drilling holes or making permanent changes

When the walls and flooring have to remain as they are, textiles are one of the easiest ways to change the mood of a room. Cushions, throws, rugs and table linen can introduce colour, texture and visual interest without altering the existing interiors.

A home is not defined by whether we own it, but by the way we make it our own. Rental homes often come with restrictions on painting walls, changing fixtures or making structural alterations, but that does not mean they have to feel impersonal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Krsnaa Mehta, senior vice president and executive director at India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, shared ways to personalise your rental home.

You could experiment with botanical prints, expressive florals, geometric patterns or Indian-inspired motifs against a more neutral backdrop. “I enjoy the interplay of different patterns, particularly when they are balanced by a few simpler elements. The result should feel layered and individual rather than perfectly coordinated,” highlighted Krsnaa.

2. Use artwork to give your walls personality Bare walls can make a space feel unfinished, but there are ways to personalise them without drilling or repainting them. Removable hooks and adhesive hanging strips, used according to the surface and the landlord’s guidelines, can help display framed artwork, prints and photographs.

Art inspired by Indian architecture, landscapes, flora and fauna can introduce a distinctive visual language while sitting comfortably within contemporary interiors. Krsnaa recommends creating a small gallery arrangement or allowing one striking artwork to take centre stage.