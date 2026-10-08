I found 7 cool iPhone accessories on Amazon Sale, and some are too good to miss

Several iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 series accessories are discounted on Amazon currently, as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale (HT) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less It's that time of the year again. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale are here, and there are some delicious deals waiting for you, especially if you are an iPhone user. I am someone who jumps on accessory deals every Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, and this year is no exception. From retro-themed MagSafe wallets to beautiful cases, camera grips and more, there are some big discounts on Apple-related accessories. And it's not just iPhone users who can benefit. If you own a Pixel 10 or Pixel 11 series device with Pixelsnap support, many of these magnetic accessories will work with your phone as well. So, let's look at what's good about these products, why they're worth considering, and how they can improve your everyday smartphone experience.

This one is going to take you straight back to Apple's old-school era. Inspired by retro Mac colours, the Spigen Classic LS MagFit Card Wallet comes in a soft beige-brown finish, with a design language that looks remarkably similar to older Macs. It is a little on the chunky side, but it can house three cards, is made of polycarbonate and has built-in MagSafe magnets. This means it supports the iPhone 12 series and later, barring models such as the iPhone 16e that don't have MagSafe. Now, here's the interesting bit: the price. It is currently available for ₹2,089, a 51% discount compared to its ₹4,300 MRP. Combine that with Amazon ICICI Bank credit card cashback, and you can get it for under ₹2,000. I've seen this wallet selling for around ₹2,700 to ₹2,800 on regular days, so this is a pretty substantial discount. As for what buyers are saying, the wallet has a 4.5-star rating across 154 global ratings on Amazon. Customers appreciate its magnetic grip, card capacity, easy access and, of course, how cute it looks. If you want to make your iPhone look stylish, this is a MagSafe wallet worth considering. However, I think it looks best when paired with Spigen's Classic LS MagFit case for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 Pro models. More on that next.

Pros Cons Retro Mac-inspired design Slightly bulky Holds up to three cards Limited card capacity Strong magnetic grip Not compatible with iPhones without MagSafe Attractive sale price of ₹ 2,089

2. Spigen Classic LS MagFit Case for iPhone 17/18 Pro Max, Stone Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Just like the wallet, the Spigen Classic LS MagFit case is going to remind you of old Mac models. It is a chunky case, yes, so you are sacrificing some pocket space and adding weight to your phone. But at the same time, it looks really cool. You'll stand out in a sea of ordinary-looking cases, and combine it with a fun little wallpaper, and you've got yourself a healthy dose of nostalgia. The case is MagSafe-ready, so you can attach accessories, including the wallet we just discussed. There's also space for a lanyard, which is a nice addition. The biggest reason to consider it right now is the discount. Typically priced at ₹5,600, the case is currently retailing for ₹2,279 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro versions are available for the same price. It also offers protection with raised edges, so you're not entirely sacrificing functionality for looks. Customers on Amazon have praised its design and build quality, although some have reported discolouration, particularly from carrying it in jeans pockets. Again, be aware that this is a bulky case. But you're buying it primarily for the aesthetics, and at this price, I think it's a no-brainer if you want something that looks different.

Pros Cons Unique retro Apple-inspired design Bulky and adds weight MagSafe and lanyard support Light finish may pick up discolouration Raised edges for protection Primarily an aesthetics-focused purchase Big discount at ₹ 2,279

Next up is the Caseology Folder Leather Pop MagSafe Wallet. This used to be quite expensive, often selling for upwards of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, with an MRP above ₹4,000. But now, you can get it for just ₹949, marking a massive 78% discount. And the design? It is going to remind you of the classic Mac folder icon. It looks particularly cool in blue. Pair it with a silver iPhone and a plain-looking case, and I think your phone is really going to pop. Functionally, it can store up to three credit cards, offers easy card access through a sliding mechanism and has non-slip padding on the back to keep it securely attached using MagSafe. The product has a 3.9-star rating on Amazon, but for ₹949, I think it's hard to miss. It could even be your special-occasion wallet, something you attach when you want to show off your love for Apple's design heritage.

Pros Cons Nostalgic Mac folder-inspired design Holds only three cards Affordable at ₹ 949 Mixed customer ratings at 3.9/5 Easy sliding card access Requires a compatible magnetic attachment Non-slip padding for better grip

Now, this is a priceless accessory that I would wholeheartedly recommend to anyone with a MagSafe-compatible phone, including supported Pixel models. The aulumu G09 Magnetic Ring Grip looks like a technical little piece of equipment, made of aluminium, but its functionality goes well beyond its appearance. For starters, it allows you to attach your phone to magnetic metal surfaces, opening up endless opportunities for shooting content. It also doubles as a stand, allowing you to place your phone vertically or horizontally on a table. You can even attach it to your MacBook. And this is where things get interesting for content creators. You can take it to the gym, attach your phone to compatible metal machines and film your workouts. You can also attach it to metal poles and other suitable surfaces to capture interesting perspectives. I did exactly that while travelling in Germany last month, and ended up shooting quite a bit of content this way. The build quality is excellent, and it currently has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon. At ₹4,138, it is certainly a little pricey. But considering the number of ways you can use it, I think it's well worth the money.

Pros Cons Premium aluminium construction Expensive at ₹ 4,138 Doubles as a phone stand Magnetic mounting requires suitable metal surfaces Useful for hands-free content creation Adds an accessory to the back of your phone Supports portrait and landscape positioning

This one is for the content creators and photography enthusiasts out there. The UltraProLink Snap Z Grip is a MagSafe-compatible accessory that attaches to the back of your iPhone or a compatible case. The idea is simple: give your smartphone a more camera-like shooting experience, complete with physical controls and a steadier grip. Now, this isn't necessarily a must-have accessory. But I've always believed that a camera should inspire you to take pictures, and something like this does exactly that, at least for me. You get multiple physical controls, including a detachable Bluetooth remote, a zoom toggle lever, a dedicated shutter button and a camera-switch button. Since it attaches magnetically, you can snap it onto your phone quickly and shoot in either portrait or landscape orientation. It isn't particularly heavy either, weighing 109 grams. So, if your phone weighs around 200 grams, the combined weight comes to approximately 309 grams, which isn't too bad for a camera-like setup. It works with MagSafe-compatible phones, and even if yours doesn't support MagSafe, you can use an adhesive magnetic ring to make it compatible with accessories like this.

Pros Cons Camera-like grip and shooting experience Not an essential accessory for everyone Dedicated shutter and zoom controls Adds 109g to your phone Detachable Bluetooth remote Requires magnetic attachment compatibility Supports portrait and landscape shooting

If your phone or case doesn't support MagSafe, this ESR MagSafe sticker could be exactly what you need. Many inexpensive phone cases lack built-in magnetic rings, but attaching one of these stickers can make them compatible with magnetic accessories. The same applies to phones without built-in MagSafe magnets, although you'll still need to check compatibility with the accessory you intend to use. The best part is the price. At just ₹629 for two pieces, it's a no-brainer if you want to use magnetic accessories without buying an entirely new case. It is available in several colours, including white, natural, dark blue and black. A small accessory, yes, but one that can make your existing phone or case considerably more versatile.

Pros Cons Affordable at ₹ 629 for two Doesn't add wireless charging hardware Adds magnetic attachment to suitable cases Compatibility depends on phone and case Available in multiple colours Requires adhesive installation Useful for non-MagSafe setups

Finally, we have Xiaomi's latest 10,000mAh 45W power bank, which we've tested firsthand. Available in white and black, it is currently discounted to ₹3,699, and you can bring the price down further by combining coupons and eligible credit card offers. It supports up to 45W wired charging, which is pretty quick. But what I particularly appreciate is the integrated cable. It's neat, tidy and means you don't have to carry an extra cable everywhere. I keep misplacing mine, so this solves a very real problem for me. But the real highlight is its magnetic wireless charging support. The power bank supports up to 25W wireless charging using Qi2.2 technology, allowing you to charge compatible phones without plugging in a cable. I've been using it with the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the experience has been seamless. If you want a power bank that combines fast wired charging, wireless convenience and an integrated cable, this is definitely worth checking out during the sale.

Pros Cons Up to 45W wired charging Maximum charging speeds depend on device compatibility Up to 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging Wireless charging is slower than its maximum wired output Convenient integrated cable 10,000mAh battery capacity

Product Name Sale Price Key Features Spigen Classic LS MagFit Card Wallet ₹ 2,089 Retro Mac design, MagSafe support, holds 3 cards Spigen Classic LS MagFit Case ₹ 2,279 Retro design, MagSafe compatibility, raised edges, lanyard support Caseology Folder Leather Pop MagSafe Wallet ₹ 949 Mac folder-inspired design, holds 3 cards, sliding card access aulumu G09 Magnetic Ring Grip ₹ 4,138 Magnetic mounting, aluminium build, adjustable phone stand UltraProLink Snap Z Grip ₹ 1,709 Physical shutter button, zoom toggle, detachable Bluetooth remote ESR MagSafe Sticker (Pack of 2) ₹ 629 Adds magnetic accessory compatibility to suitable phones and cases Xiaomi 10,000mAh 45W Power Bank ₹ 3,699 45W wired charging, up to 25W Qi2 wireless charging, integrated cable