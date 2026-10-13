Inside a ₹28 lakh-a-year 1BHK in Dubai: How an all-white palette, low-profile furniture and skyline views make a small rental feel double its size

If you’ve ever stared at a cramped apartment and wondered how to transform it into a bright, airy sanctuary without knocking down a single wall, you’re in luck. Content creator Kanupriya Mehendiratta recently took to Instagram to share a tour of her rented 1BHK apartment in Dubai, which she moved into with her husband. Also read | Inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's grand Mumbai home: 5,500 square feet of pure magic with stunning sea view and so many MF Husain paintings

She captioned her July 21 Instagram Reels, "Moved to this 1 BHK in Dubai with my husband... I can’t wait to turn this little apartment into a place that truly feels like home and fill it with memories we’ll always look back on. Here’s to new beginnings."

Kanupriya's video showed how smart colour palettes and clever layouts can completely elevate small-space living. Paying 110,000 AED annually, approximately ₹28,65,467, including maintenance, for the fully furnished unit, she has a home offering sweeping views of iconic landmarks like the Dubai Mall, and the 'peak of the Burj Khalifa'. But beyond the prime location and building amenities like the gym and pool, the real star of the show is the bright aesthetic.

Here are five interior design ideas you can steal from Kanupriya’s Dubai apartment to make your own small space feel bigger, brighter, and calmer: