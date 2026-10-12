Step inside Tusshar and Ektaa Kapoor’s luxury apartment in Pune: Glowing circular bed, glamorous green dining table and soft glam everywhere
We're talking massive paintings, a literal glowing circular bed, a green dining table that is hard to miss – take a tour of Ektaa Kapoor’s family home in Pune.
Film and TV producer Ektaa Kapoor and her brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, have unveiled their high-rise apartment in Pune, and it's not just a home — it's a full-blown soft glam fantasy. And, you need to see it in the October 11 house tour video shared on Curly Tales' YouTube channel to believe it. Also read | Step inside Tusshar Kapoor's multistory Juhu home with ‘very American’ vibe that almost looks like an office: Pics
They have a giant Klimt in their living room
The entire open-plan living room is built around a huge arched mosaic of Gustav Klimt's 'The Kiss'. Made of sparkling gold and mosaic tiles, it catches the sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows and literally glows.
The rest of the living and dining room is a careful curation of comfort and opulence. Forget a tiny chandelier. Above their curved, cloud-like ivory sofas hangs a massive sculptural installation that looks like floating glass leaves dipped in brass. It's set into a coffered ceiling with soft cove lighting, so the whole room feels like it's in golden hour 24/7.
And that green malachite dining table isn't wood. It's not glass. It's solid green malachite — with that swirly pattern. Paired with emerald green velvet chairs, it gives the space a rich look.
Their kitchen makes marble look like wallpaper
This dedication to materials and textures continues into the kitchen – sleek beige fluted cabinets, dramatic black marble with white pattern covering the counters and the entire backsplash, and a huge central island that literally glows. There's a halo of warm amber LED light underneath it, so the massive stone looks like it's floating — a floating marble island in a kitchen with a stunning view of the Pune skyline. Also read | Step inside India's prettiest college campus in Pune that looks like a ‘Dharma movie set’
The bedrooms are literally different universes
Bedroom one? All green velvet. The wall behind the bed is tufted emerald velvet, and the bed itself is circular and glows from underneath. It’s soft, and a little futuristic.
Bedroom two? Complete opposite energy. Classic old-money glam with a towering crimson velvet headboard set against a grey marble wall, traditional chandelier, and arched details.
The details are what make this home unique
It's the faux-fur throws casually draped on the sofas. It's the wooden ceilings on the balconies. It's the high-polish white marble floors that reflect everything like water. Nothing in this apartment is boring. Every texture — velvet, fur, marble, brass, glass — is layered. It's opulence. It's luxury. It's gold and marble and velvet, with curves, warm lighting, and sofas you can actually sink into.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More