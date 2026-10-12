Step inside Tusshar and Ektaa Kapoor’s luxury apartment in Pune: Glowing circular bed, glamorous green dining table and soft glam everywhere

Film and TV producer Ektaa Kapoor and her brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, have unveiled their high-rise apartment in Pune, and it's not just a home — it's a full-blown soft glam fantasy. And, you need to see it in the October 11 house tour video shared on Curly Tales' YouTube channel to believe it. Also read | Step inside Tusshar Kapoor's multistory Juhu home with ‘very American’ vibe that almost looks like an office: Pics

They have a giant Klimt in their living room The entire open-plan living room is built around a huge arched mosaic of Gustav Klimt's 'The Kiss'. Made of sparkling gold and mosaic tiles, it catches the sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows and literally glows.

The rest of the living and dining room is a careful curation of comfort and opulence. Forget a tiny chandelier. Above their curved, cloud-like ivory sofas hangs a massive sculptural installation that looks like floating glass leaves dipped in brass. It's set into a coffered ceiling with soft cove lighting, so the whole room feels like it's in golden hour 24/7.

And that green malachite dining table isn't wood. It's not glass. It's solid green malachite — with that swirly pattern. Paired with emerald green velvet chairs, it gives the space a rich look.