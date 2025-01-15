Step inside Tusshar Kapoor's multistory Juhu home with ‘very American’ vibe that almost looks like an office: Pics

Tusshar Kapoor moved into his bachelor pad in 2019. In a new interview with Curly Tales, the actor gave a glimpse of his multistory Mumbai home that incorporates sleek, modern elements reminiscent of office spaces. Speaking about the 'black, white and silver' colour theme of the common spaces, Tusshar said he wanted his home to have a 'very American, minimalistic' vibe. Also read | Step inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's ‘dream home’ in Madh Island that is made up of 2 massive bungalows Tusshar Kapoor shares his Juhu house with son Laksshya Kapoor. (Pictures courtesy: YouTube/ Curly Tales)

Take a tour of Tusshar Kapoor's home

Yesteryear star Jeetendra's son and film producer Ekta Kapoor's brother, Tusshar shares his Juhu house with son Laksshya Kapoor, who was born in 2016.

The actor has mixed and matched different styles and ideas to create a unique space. He wanted the 'boys' home' to be a peaceful and calming space that embodies the minimal vibe decor aesthetic, but is still perfect for entertaining friends and family – hence lots of seating across the home.

The actor's home sticks to a palette of whites, creams, grays, and blacks and introduces bright shades like blue and orange via furniture to add warmth. (Pictures courtesy: YouTube/ Curly Tales)

Simplicity and restraint in decor choices

This celebrity home maintains a sense of calm by sticking to a single colour or a limited palette. The actor's home sticks to a palette of whites, creams, grays, and blacks and introduces bright shades like blue and orange via furniture and lighting to add warmth. It also uses interesting light fixtures and show-stopping chandeliers to create warm, cosy pools of light. The living spaces also display only a few, carefully chosen decorative items, like framed family photos, to avoid clutter.

The walls are all white and cream and create a clean and neutral background. Some of the cabinets and storage use black and white accents to add depth and contrast. The living room and lobby use statement pieces of furniture, like brightly coloured orange and blue sofas, to anchor the rooms. Tusshar's home shows creativity of interior design choices, even if they might not appeal to everyone's taste.