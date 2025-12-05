Step inside India's prettiest college campus in Pune that looks like a ‘Dharma movie set’

There are several colleges in India and around the world that are renowned for their stunning architecture and vibrant student body. According to former actor and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury, there is one university in Pune which is the prettiest college campus in India: Flame University. Travel influencer Shenaz Treasury calls Flame University in Pune the prettiest college campus in India.

Also Read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video

On December 4, Shenaz posted a video on Instagram where she gave a tour of the university, in which a student told her that the ‘prettiest college campus in India’ looks like a ‘Dharma movie set.’

Inside Flame University in Pune

Talking about the university, the travel influencer shared that “Pune is a university city, so I decided to check out the universities.” In her series, the first stop was Flame. She added, “Walking into Flame University felt like I entered a movie set.”

“Cool people, hot weather, insane sports facilities, a gym you actually WANT to work in, a legit library (yes, books still exist), and something new happening every single day. Plus, so many films and shoots have happened here, it doesn’t even feel like a college in India anymore,” Shenaz wrote, explaining the vibe the campus culture carries.

As for the movie shoots, several films have been shot here, including the recent Dharma Productions film Naadaniyaan, as well as Rashmi Rocket, Katti Batti, and Baaghi 2.

About Flame University and its architecture

Located atop the hills of Lavale in Pune, the university is a blend of modern minimalism and nature, with its airy classrooms, amphitheatre-like gathering spaces, and panoramic hillside views. Clean lines, expansive glass facades, and open courtyards define the flawless contemporary design of its landscape.

In the video, the students can be seen raving about the college's environment, the freedom to study subjects of their choice, a fully equipped gym, and expansive sports facilities, including football, swimming, basketball, volleyball, tennis, squash, and table tennis.

“Everyone's sitting around watching the sunset. It's beautiful. I don't even feel like I'm in India,” Shenaz boasted about the college. She also appreciated the huge library on campus and called Flame University ‘the coolest college in India.’