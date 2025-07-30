Want to travel Japan in under 1.3 lakh? Travel influencer couple shares itinerary, tips and tricks for 2 people

Often, when people are planning to travel to Japan from India, the budget holds them back from making their travel dreams come true. But what if you could do it under ₹1.5 lakh? The couple shared a 7-day itinerary to travel around Japan in just ₹ 1.3 lakh for two people.

Also Read | Thinking of travelling solo? Tracee Ellis Ross has suggestions on how to do it well

In a post shared on July 30, travel influencers Nupur and Ranjan, who visited Japan recently, shared their itinerary on Instagram, sharing how they travelled around the country under a budget of just ₹1.3 lakh for two people. Here are the details the couple shared:

Travel to Japan from India on a budget of ₹ 1.3 lakh

Sharing a 7-day itinerary to travel around Japan in just ₹1.3 lakh for two people, Nupur suggested starting in Tokyo and spending three nights there. The couple advised exploring Team Labs, soaking in the Japanese culture, and witnessing the iconic Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo.

Next, they suggested taking the bullet train to Osaka and catching a glimpse of Mount Fuji on the way. “Stay two nights here, pre-book the Universal Studios Twilight Pass, walk through history at Osaka Castle, and dive into the neon lights and street food at Dotonbori,” the influencers advised in the video.

Lastly, Kyoto was the couple's final destination in Japan. They visited the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest and hiked the Fushimi Inari. “Fly back from Nagoya to save some cost,” they suggested.

Japan Itinerary: Tips and tricks to do Japan in ₹ 1.3 lakh

Here is the detailed cost breakdown that the couple mentioned in their post:

Mid-week flight bookings: According to the couple, flights and hotels are 20–30 percent cheaper between Tuesday and Thursday. While making bookings, they found flights for ₹ 60,000 onwards (book in advance for good deals). Return flights with 1 stop start at ₹ 30,000.

60,000 onwards (book in advance for good deals). Return flights with 1 stop start at 30,000. Visa: ₹ 2,600 (collect at centre)

2,600 (collect at centre) Travel off-peak season: The influencers suggested avoiding cherry blossom (March-April) and Golden Week (April 29 - May 5).

Universal Studios: For Universal Studios, purchase Twilight Pass (Universal Studios Twilight Pass: ₹ 3,600 per person, Team Labs: ₹ 2,100 per person) online in advance, prioritise weekdays, and use the USJ app to plan your day

3,600 per person, Team Labs: 2,100 per person) online in advance, prioritise weekdays, and use the USJ app to plan your day Stay at mid-range hotels > hostels: During their vacation, staying at mid-range hotels, instead of hostels, which they described as ‘clean, compact, reliable’, cost the couple ₹ 19,600 ( ₹ 2,800 per night).

19,600 ( 2,800 per night). Dine smart, not cheap: The couple preferred eating at 7-Eleven, local eatery joints, and convenience stores, which cost them ₹ 1,500 per day.

1,500 per day. Transport: Lastly, instead of Uber, they travelled around the country using local transport, which was fast, clean, safe, and cheap.

Miscellaneous (insurance): ₹ 1,200

The couple also suggested a few free attractions that you can visit during your trip:

Tokyo: Meiji Shrine, Senso-Ji Temple, Shibuya Scramble Crossing, Odaiba Seaside Park (Statue of Liberty), Akihabara (Electric Town)

Kyoto: Fushimi Inari, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Gion District, Kiyomizu-Dera Temple, Nishiki Market

Osaka: Osaka Castle, Dotonbori Riverwalk, Umeda Sky Building

Lastly, for souvenirs, they suggested visiting the 100 yen shops, and to skip SIM cards as free wifi is available at stations, hotels, and cafes, instead get an e-SIM if needed.