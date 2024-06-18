Shenaz Treasury regrets not properly harnessing popularity from Ishq Vishk: ‘I fell in love, moved to Thailand'

Shenaz Treasury, who starred in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, has revealed that the film didn't change her career. Speaking with News18, she said that after starring in the film she went back to MTV. Shenaz's remark comes a few weeks before the film's sequel Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to hit the theatres. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's co-star Shenaz Treasury says Ishq Vishq shoot was his first time on a plane) Ishq Vishk marked the film debut of Shahid Kapoor who starred alongside Amrita Rao.

Shenaz says Ishq Vishk didn't boost her career

Shenaz, who was a VJ with MTV then, said, “Surprisingly, it didn’t change my career. I did the movie and went back to MTV. And then I fell in love with a guy and moved to Thailand and did shows for MTV Asia. And then we moved to Hong Kong. We left India four years after Ishq Vishk, which wasn’t the best decision to take in terms of career. But I was in love. You do crazy things when you’re in love.”

Shenaz talks about Ishq Vishk Rebound

She also talked about the latest version of the Chot Dil Pe Lagi song. It was originally picturised on her and Shahid. Shenaz continued, “I’ve watched a little bit of it. It’s cute. It’s nice to see the same songs and it did make me a little nostalgic. I wish the new actors of Ishq Vishk Rebound all the best. I hope the film becomes a big hit like Ishq Vishk. The new version of Chot Dil Pe Lagi looks really cute. I’m very excited to watch the movie. I’ll go to watch it for sure.”

Shahid Kapoor recently spoke about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Recently, actor Shahid Kapoor reminisced about how his debut film Ishq Vishk from 21 years ago holds special significance for him. He wished good luck to the team of Ishq Vishk Rebound. On his Instagram Stories, he shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Hope this will be as special for you as it was for me 21 years back. Best of Luck."

About Ishq Vishk

Ishq Vishk (2003) was a romantic comedy film directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah, Vishal Malhotra, Neelima Azeem and Upasana Singh. The film was produced by Tips Industries distributed by UTV Motion Pictures. The film emerged as a sleeper hit and boosted both Shahid and Amrita's careers.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal. It will release in theatres on June 21. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.