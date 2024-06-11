Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer: Love comes in the way of friendship in Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's rom-com. Watch

Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer: Remember Ken Ghosh's 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, which launched the careers of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao? Well, an updated, modern take on that is coming your way this month. (Also Read – Amrita Rao says she was convinced to sign Ishq Vishk with a bouquet and cake from Tips: 'We will make you a star') Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer: Rohit Saraf plays a guy stuck between friendship and love

What's in the trailer?

The trailer of Ishq Vishk Rebound starts with introducing three friends – played by Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Jibraan Khan. Pashmina is dating Jibraan whereas Rohit is in a relationship with Neha Grrewal. Pashmina is seen whining about how confusing cult romantic movies are about their take on the association between friendship and love. She then quotes Karan Johar's 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – “pyar dosti hai” (love is friendship) – and Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya – “ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi hote” (a guy and a girl can never be just friends).

After the two couples split up, Rohit is seen kissing Pashmina as the two gradually fall in love. Even though Rohit insists that rebound relationships like theirs don't really work, he can't stay away from her either. As expected, that leads to a showdown between the two friends, prompting Rohit to conclude that love shouldn't have come in the way of friendship.

About the film

Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Marathi filmmaker who's now making his Bollywood directorial debut. He won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in 2018 for Dhappa. He has also co-directed Netflix India Original show Mismatched, which stars Rohit Saraf in the lead.

The film will mark the acting debut of Hrithik Roshan's niece and veteran music composer Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina Roshan, along with Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krish in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Ishq Vishk Rebound is produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films and also stars Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, and Sheeba Chadda. It will release in cinemas on June 21.