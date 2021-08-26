Shahid Kapoor's co-star Shenaz Treasury says Ishq Vishq shoot was his first time on a plane

Television host and actor Shenaz Treasury has revealed the first time her Ishq Vishk co-star actor Shahid Kapoor travelled by air. She said that it was when they were travelling to the South African capital Cape Town to shoot Ishq Vishk.

Shahid Kapoor, along with Shenaz Treasury and Amrita Rao, starred in the 2003 romantic comedy. It was with this film that Shahid made his acting debut. The film also featured Vishal Malhotra, Yash Tonk, Neliima Azeem, Satish Shah, and Vivek Vaswani.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shenaz said, "I see Shahid sometimes at the gym. He’s a really sweet guy. We were good friends at that time. Although now we’re not really in touch. He used to tell me that I got to be something more than a VJ. I guess I wasn’t that serious about it. I had this regular job at MTV which I really enjoyed and I didn’t want to leave that for Bollywood. I had a good equation with Shahid. I had been on camera, he hadn’t. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along."

Recalling her first day on the sets of the film Shenaz said, "First day on set was at Sophia College and we were shooting the song Kaun Hai Woh. I remember Ken put a lot of stress on me. He liked me as an actor but he thought I was too fat, which is true...They decided to do a slow motion scene with me lip syncing but no one instructed me how that is to be done. I remember doing that with a blow in my hair but not knowing how to do that slow motion. It was hot because it was the middle of summer and I was wearing a red dress."

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's co-star Shenaz Treasury recalls not getting along with Amrita Rao on Ishq Vishk

Shenaz has worked on MTV's Most Wanted as a VJ. She made her debut in acting in 2001 with Eduruleni Manishi, a Telugu film. Shenaz has featured in several movies including Delhi Belly, Main Aur Mr Riight, Aagey Se Right, and Radio.