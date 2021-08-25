Shahid Kapoor's co-star Shenaz Treasury recalls not getting along with Amrita Rao on Ishq Vishk

Actor and television host Shenaz Treasury opened up about her Ishq Vishk co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Shenaz said that while she and Shahid 'were good friends at that time' and 'really got along', she and Amrita 'didn’t really hit it off'.

The trio featured together in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which was the debut film of Shahid Kapoor. He was paired opposite Amrita Rao in the movie, while Shenaz appeared in a supporting role.

Speaking to Indian Express, Shenaz Treasury said, "We were good friends at that time. Although now we’re not really in touch. He used to tell me that I got to be something more than a VJ. I guess I wasn’t that serious about it. I had this regular job at MTV which I really enjoyed and I didn’t want to leave that for Bollywood. I had a good equation with Shahid. I had been on camera, he hadn’t. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along. Amrita and I didn’t really hit it off. That’s the truth."

On making any changes to her debut role she said, "I would definitely not wear those contact lenses. In the movie, there is a line, Neeli neeli aankhon waali kaun hai woh, so the director insisted that I wear contact lenses, and then the makeup artist used to poke them into my eyes. When I went to do the scene I would see two Shahids, two Amritas. I couldn’t even see clearly because my eyes just can’t take them... I think the contact lenses made me blink a lot so I didn’t like that when I watched the movie but it worked for the character because she was that kind of fun character."

Shenaz is known for working as a VJ on MTV's Most Wanted. Shenaz made her acting debut with the 2001 Telugu film Eduruleni Manishi and has starred in films such as Delhi Belly, Aagey Se Right, Radio, and Main Aur Mr Riight. In 2017, she appeared in The Big Sick in which she played Kumail Nanjiani's sister-in-law.